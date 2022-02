To quote Scheana Shay’s infamous tattoo, “It’s all happening.” She has a baby with the man of her dreams, Brock Davies. The two are also engaged to be married and planning a major destination wedding in Bali, which may or may not be filmed for television. But while everything might seem happy-hunky-dory, Bravo fans have vocalized that the man of Shay’s dreams might just have one too many “red flags." The Vanderpump Rules alum is currently addressing those concerns over her fiancé’s past.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 18 DAYS AGO