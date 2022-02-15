ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, NJ

GHASTLY BERGEN CRASH: Driver, 22, Ejected Through Moonroof, Debris Field Covers 500 Feet

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCywi_0eFAEFIT00
Police from three towns and firefighters from two were among the responders to the horrific overnight crash in Park Ridge. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A 22-year-old driver was ejected through the moon roof of his Jeep in a horrific overnight crash in Park Ridge that left a debris field of more than 150 yards, authorities said.

The 2021 Grand Cherokee was headed north on Spring Valley Road when it left the roadway and slammed into a large tree at the north corner of Alberon Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Park Ridge Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

The impact jettisoned the Jeep across the road, where it flipped over, spun and severed a utility pole, knocking it over, Rampolla said.

The Elmwood Park driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was ejected through the moon roof and landed on the front lawn of a home on Spring Valley Road, the captain said.

Responding Officers John Gleason and Officer Scott Malloy administered first aid, assisted by colleagues from Montvale and Woodcliff Lake.

Tri-Boro Ambulance took the victim to a landing zone at the West Ridge School before AidMed One flew him to Hackensack University Medical Center with what appeared to be severe head trauma.

He remained listed in critical condition, Rampolla said.

“Based upon the crash debris, it appears the vehicle was traveling faster than the posted limit,” he said. “The debris field from the crash stretched roughly 500 feet from the initial impact.

“The crash is still under investigation at this time and motor vehicle charges pending at this moment,” the captain said shortly after noon Tuesday.

Utility damage was repaired and the road was reopened, he said.

Rampolla thanked the officers from neighboring towns, along with Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake firefighters, Tri-Boro Ambulance and Rich’s Towing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 12

Frank Alamo
1d ago

Maybe he had a medical emergency, or the accelerator got stuck. So many possibilities.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fierce Fire Ravages Lodi Home

Flames blew through the roof as a fierce, fast-moving fire destroyed a Lodi home. The Christopher Street blaze at the corner of Charlton Avenue instantly went to two alarms after breaking out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The fire raced through the 2½-story wood-frame home near Route 46,...
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Turnpike Blocked By Tractor-Trailer Crash: State Police

The northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike were blocked after a tractor-trailer crashed, authorities said. The truck became fully engulfed in flames at about 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, State Police said. The crash occurred at milepost 30.6 in Cherry Hill Township. No injuries were reported and the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Ridge, NJ
City
Elmwood Park, NJ
City
Montvale, NJ
City
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Traffic Accident#Bergen#Jeep#The 2021 Grand Cherokee#Park Ridge Police Capt
Daily Voice

Serious House Fire Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters were battling a serious house fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at190 Ticonderoga Boulevard in Freehold. An unconfirmed report said there was heavy fire. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Suffolk County House Fire

A fatal Long Island house fire is under investigation. The blaze broke out in Selden at the home located at 357 Magnolia Drive at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. After the fire was extinguished, Earl Rahman, age 81, a resident of the home, was found dead, according to Suffolk County Police.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Man Rescued From Apartment Fire In Area

A man who was seriously injured was rescued from an apartment fire by a brave neighbor and two workers in the area. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Pleasant Valley. According to Lieutenant Shawn Castano, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office,...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

One Killed After Crashing Into Hydrant In Springfield

A Western Massachusetts moped rider was killed after crashing into a fire hydrant. The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Boston Road in Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, an adult man was riding a moped when he crashed into a fire hydrant.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
218K+
Followers
36K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy