England Women will play South Africa in a Test match in June as part of a multi-format series.It will be another welcome outing in a rare format for female players and here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at women’s Test cricket.Slow decadeThere have been only 10 women’s Test matches in the last 10 years, with the format grinding to a virtual halt.All 10 of those have involved either England (eight matches), Australia (seven) or India (four), with South Africa the only other nation to feature when they took on India in November 2014.Since a relative peak between...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO