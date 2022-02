Train‘s first new album in five years, AM Gold, will arrive May 20. The title track, along with a lyric video, is available now. This will be the band’s first all-new album since 2017’s A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat. In a statement, frontman Pat Monahan says, “Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are….We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO