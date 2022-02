There are only two weeks left until the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion arrives, but the storyline of the Season of the Lost has not yet concluded. We do not yet know exactly how the season will end, but one element of the final mission has been discovered. Destiny 2 players have spotted bridge in a seasonal activity that has been slowly forming since the beginning of the Season of the Lost.

