'Sayonara, Shanae:' Sycamore woman's stint on 'The Bachelor' ends at Niagara Falls

There was no rose for Shanae Ankney this week.

In Episode Six of ABC-TV's "The Bachelor," Shanae, a 29-year-old from the Wyandot County village of Sycamore , was sent home by bachelor Clayton Echard at the end of a two-on-one date at Niagara Falls. The rose went to Genevieve Parisi instead.

Going into the date, the women had been told that one would get a rose, while the other would be eliminated from the competition . Before leaving for the falls, each packed her suitcase and left it near the door of the contestants' hotel room.

Throughout the season, Shanae has battled with other contestants and often seemed on the brink of being sent home.

"I think Shanae's a chameleon; she's able to adapt to her environment," a fellow contestant said as the episode opened. "And she's able to do what she needs to do to get what she wants to get."

Need to catch up?

Episode 5: Shanae admits tearful confession was fake

Episode 4: 'It's Shanae show,' Sycamore woman tells the camera

Episode 3: What was 'Shrimpgate' all about?

Episode 2: 'Shanae-Nae has arrived'

Episode 1: 'We wish her a lot of luck and success'

Shanae puts her plan in action

During the date, Clayton spoke with each woman privately, starting with Genevieve.

She told Clayton it had been a difficult week, but said she was "all in," and committed to building a relationship. Their conversation ended with a kiss.

"I don't know what Genevieve's plan is," Shanae told the camera. "I mean, I don't know what's up her sleeve. But I don't trust her. I can't trust her; how can Clayton trust her?"

But Shanae said she had a plan.

When it was her turn to speak privately with Clayton, he acknowledged they "have a strong connection," but added he's aware there had been some tension.

"To be honest, it seems like everything's good, but, like the Genevieve situation, it is hard to trust her," Shanae said. "I'm still going to be nice to her and respect her, but the trust is not there at all."

She told Clayton she had overheard Genevieve saying she wanted to pack her bags and go home. She asked Clayton if Genevieve had mentioned wanting to go home, and he said no.

"That's where I guess the problem is: She says one thing and then does the other," Shanae said. "Yeah. It's confusing, it's awkward. To me it's just two-faced."

She accused Genevieve of being fake and dishonest, and having an "actress vibe."

"Do you feel like she's acting?" Clayton asked.

"Yeah, just like you know last night. She just said she wanted to go home and she was wanting to pack her bags," Shanae said. "And then she's here telling you she wants to be here."

Shanae cheers for her tears

She told Clayton she felt "the butterflies all the time" when they were together.

"Being single for five years, being in three long-term relationships that have been (bleep). I've never, you know, I've never been in love. I'm 29 years old. And it's sad," Shanae said tearfully.

The scene cut to Shanae speaking to the camera: "Tears! Tears! Tears!" she cheered. "Woo! Hashtag-tears. Dude, they're hard to come by."

Returning to the conversation with Clayton, Shanae said she wanted to explore her feelings for him, not "other freaking women."

"I do like you; that's why you're here," Clayton replied. "And I was hoping to just push past. What's in the past is past, but there is a lot that I do see with you. Absolutely."

The two kissed.

"I already imagine fantasy suites. Like, literally," Shanae said to the camera. "Getting this rose tonight, it going to feel better than sex."

She expressed her confidence that Clayton would give her the rose.

"My plan went off without a hitch," she said. "I got teary, I got emotional. Genevieve, she's an actress. Totally fake. Bye. Into Niagara Falls. Done."

Then it was time for Clayton to announce his decision. He sat in the middle of a bench near the falls, with a woman on either side of him.

"I know today has been awkward, to say the least, but I did learn a lot," Clayton said. "And ultimately I only do have one rose to give."

Clayton asks Genevieve if she's an actress

He picked up the rose.

"Are you an actress and are you lying to me?" he asked Genevieve, who looked stunned and fumbled for words.

"I think I've been as open as I can be and as honest as I can be," she said. "Is there anything that ... any reason that that question is asked? Because honestly, that really shocked me."

"I just need to step away," Clayton said.

While the two waited, Shanae spoke to Genevieve. "I did tell Clayton I overheard you yesterday," she said. "You seemed like you were like frantic and I didn't know what I was going to wake up to today. I thought you were going home."

"Shanae ... I think you are an actress. And I honestly I'm not, I'm not engaging in this. That's absolutely (bleep) insane," Genevieve replied.

Clayton returned and again sat between them.

"The rose today is going to somebody who helped me see the truth in all of this," he said. "So Shanae, I just am so sorry but I cannot find it in my heart to give you this rose. So Genevieve, will you accept this rose?"

They walked off together, leaving Shanae alone on the bench.

Other contestants celebrate Shanae's departure

The scene cut to the contestants' hotel suite, where the rest of the women were talking. A show staffer walked into the hotel suite, hesitated in front of the two suitcases and then removed Shanae's white case.

The other women cheered.

"I'm so relieved," one said.

"We made it. We beat out evil," said another.

The champagne flowed.

"Shanae got what was coming to her," one said. "Karma's a b----. Sayonara, Shanae."

"Ding-dong, the shrimp is dead," said another, referencing an argument from earlier in the season.

Then it was Shanae's turn to react. She was shown riding a tour boat under the falls alone, her hood pulled up against the mist, while on shore Clayton and Genevieve kissed.

"I'm 100% shocked," Shanae said. "One-hundred percent. Like, what the (bleep) just happened? He chose an actress over me. Weird. Like, (bleep) that guy. ...

"Like, what does he see in her? It's sickening. It's disgusting. That you open up and be true and vulnerable and this is what you get? That's why I'm single. Thank you. I hate Clayton. He's a (bleep). I never want to see him again."

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: 'Sayonara, Shanae:' Sycamore woman's stint on 'The Bachelor' ends at Niagara Falls