ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, OH

'Sayonara, Shanae:' Sycamore woman's stint on 'The Bachelor' ends at Niagara Falls

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwQ7L_0eFADzUk00

There was no rose for Shanae Ankney this week.

In Episode Six of ABC-TV's "The Bachelor," Shanae, a 29-year-old from the Wyandot County village of Sycamore , was sent home by bachelor Clayton Echard at the end of a two-on-one date at Niagara Falls. The rose went to Genevieve Parisi instead.

Going into the date, the women had been told that one would get a rose, while the other would be eliminated from the competition . Before leaving for the falls, each packed her suitcase and left it near the door of the contestants' hotel room.

Throughout the season, Shanae has battled with other contestants and often seemed on the brink of being sent home.

"I think Shanae's a chameleon; she's able to adapt to her environment," a fellow contestant said as the episode opened. "And she's able to do what she needs to do to get what she wants to get."

Need to catch up?

Episode 5: Shanae admits tearful confession was fake

Episode 4: 'It's Shanae show,' Sycamore woman tells the camera

Episode 3: What was 'Shrimpgate' all about?

Episode 2: 'Shanae-Nae has arrived'

Episode 1: 'We wish her a lot of luck and success'

Shanae puts her plan in action

During the date, Clayton spoke with each woman privately, starting with Genevieve.

She told Clayton it had been a difficult week, but said she was "all in," and committed to building a relationship. Their conversation ended with a kiss.

"I don't know what Genevieve's plan is," Shanae told the camera. "I mean, I don't know what's up her sleeve. But I don't trust her. I can't trust her; how can Clayton trust her?"

But Shanae said she had a plan.

When it was her turn to speak privately with Clayton, he acknowledged they "have a strong connection," but added he's aware there had been some tension.

"To be honest, it seems like everything's good, but, like the Genevieve situation, it is hard to trust her," Shanae said. "I'm still going to be nice to her and respect her, but the trust is not there at all."

She told Clayton she had overheard Genevieve saying she wanted to pack her bags and go home. She asked Clayton if Genevieve had mentioned wanting to go home, and he said no.

"That's where I guess the problem is: She says one thing and then does the other," Shanae said. "Yeah. It's confusing, it's awkward. To me it's just two-faced."

She accused Genevieve of being fake and dishonest, and having an "actress vibe."

"Do you feel like she's acting?" Clayton asked.

"Yeah, just like you know last night. She just said she wanted to go home and she was wanting to pack her bags," Shanae said. "And then she's here telling you she wants to be here."

Shanae cheers for her tears

She told Clayton she felt "the butterflies all the time" when they were together.

"Being single for five years, being in three long-term relationships that have been (bleep). I've never, you know, I've never been in love. I'm 29 years old. And it's sad," Shanae said tearfully.

The scene cut to Shanae speaking to the camera: "Tears! Tears! Tears!" she cheered. "Woo! Hashtag-tears. Dude, they're hard to come by."

Returning to the conversation with Clayton, Shanae said she wanted to explore her feelings for him, not "other freaking women."

"I do like you; that's why you're here," Clayton replied. "And I was hoping to just push past. What's in the past is past, but there is a lot that I do see with you. Absolutely."

The two kissed.

"I already imagine fantasy suites. Like, literally," Shanae said to the camera. "Getting this rose tonight, it going to feel better than sex."

She expressed her confidence that Clayton would give her the rose.

"My plan went off without a hitch," she said. "I got teary, I got emotional. Genevieve, she's an actress. Totally fake. Bye. Into Niagara Falls. Done."

Then it was time for Clayton to announce his decision. He sat in the middle of a bench near the falls, with a woman on either side of him.

"I know today has been awkward, to say the least, but I did learn a lot," Clayton said. "And ultimately I only do have one rose to give."

Clayton asks Genevieve if she's an actress

He picked up the rose.

"Are you an actress and are you lying to me?" he asked Genevieve, who looked stunned and fumbled for words.

"I think I've been as open as I can be and as honest as I can be," she said. "Is there anything that ... any reason that that question is asked? Because honestly, that really shocked me."

"I just need to step away," Clayton said.

While the two waited, Shanae spoke to Genevieve. "I did tell Clayton I overheard you yesterday," she said. "You seemed like you were like frantic and I didn't know what I was going to wake up to today. I thought you were going home."

"Shanae ... I think you are an actress. And I honestly I'm not, I'm not engaging in this. That's absolutely (bleep) insane," Genevieve replied.

Clayton returned and again sat between them.

"The rose today is going to somebody who helped me see the truth in all of this," he said. "So Shanae, I just am so sorry but I cannot find it in my heart to give you this rose. So Genevieve, will you accept this rose?"

They walked off together, leaving Shanae alone on the bench.

Other contestants celebrate Shanae's departure

The scene cut to the contestants' hotel suite, where the rest of the women were talking. A show staffer walked into the hotel suite, hesitated in front of the two suitcases and then removed Shanae's white case.

The other women cheered.

"I'm so relieved," one said.

"We made it. We beat out evil," said another.

The champagne flowed.

"Shanae got what was coming to her," one said. "Karma's a b----. Sayonara, Shanae."

"Ding-dong, the shrimp is dead," said another, referencing an argument from earlier in the season.

Then it was Shanae's turn to react. She was shown riding a tour boat under the falls alone, her hood pulled up against the mist, while on shore Clayton and Genevieve kissed.

"I'm 100% shocked," Shanae said. "One-hundred percent. Like, what the (bleep) just happened? He chose an actress over me. Weird. Like, (bleep) that guy. ...

"Like, what does he see in her? It's sickening. It's disgusting. That you open up and be true and vulnerable and this is what you get? That's why I'm single. Thank you. I hate Clayton. He's a (bleep). I never want to see him again."

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: 'Sayonara, Shanae:' Sycamore woman's stint on 'The Bachelor' ends at Niagara Falls

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Echard Takes Shanae and Genevieve on 2-on-1 Date

She’s got nine lives! Clayton Echard once again gave Shanae the benefit of the doubt during the Monday, February 7, episode of The Bachelor. First, Clayton and Serene went on a one-on-one date, during which he encouraged her to let her guard down. Serene shared that her family never really opened up, so she wasn’t used to talking about her feelings. However, she eventually told Clayton about the impact of unexpectedly losing two family members, and he appreciated her trust in him, so he gave her a rose. Serene later confessed to the cameras that she felt like she was falling in love with Clayton.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sycamore, OH
County
Wyandot County, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
E! News

Is Shanae Ankney the Best Bachelor Villain to Date? Vote Now!

Watch: "Bachelor" Alum Jesse Palmer Talks "Dream" Return as Host. Love her or hate her, Shanae Ankney is making a splash on season 26 of The Bachelor. During the Feb. 7 episode of the ABC dating competition, Shanae proved that she's a formidable force by once again convincing Bachelor Clayton Echard that she wasn't the sole source of drama among the women. The new episode picked up with Shanae's peers complaining about the 29-year-old recruiter's behavior the night before, in which she crashed a group date, accosted the other ladies and threw a trophy into a pond.
CELEBRITIES
6abc

One woman's 2nd 1-on-1 date makes her a target for 'Bachelor' drama as 'Shrimp-gate' ends

NEW YORK -- This week we started with the conclusion to the very tense two-on-one date with Shanae and Genevieve in Niagara Falls. Clayton asked Genevieve to go talk with him first. She told him that this week was tough for her because when she found out about the two-on-one date the atmosphere in the house got awkward. Genevieve cried as she tried to explain that if she seems distant it's because she's afraid of being vulnerable. However, she said she's open to him and wants him to know she cares.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Falls#Sayonara#Abc Tv
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Clayton Echard Says Shanae Ankney ‘Killed’ His ‘Credibility’: ‘Lock Her Up’

Hindsight 20/20. Clayton Echard gave Shanae Ankney several chances on The Bachelor, but he’s not happy about it now that he’s had a chance to watch the episodes. “It’s honestly scary how manipulative Shanae is like is she secretly a serial killer,” a Bachelor viewer tweeted during the Monday, February 7, episode of the ABC series. The former NFL player, 28, retweeted the message, adding the comment, “Lock her up! She’s killed all my credibility already.”
NFL
betches.com

The Best ‘Bachelor’ Recap You’ll Ever Read: It’s Shanae’s World, We’re Just Living In It

Welcome back to the Shanae Show best Bachelor recap you’ll ever read! If you, like me, tuned in this week thinking ABC would right course and actually produce a show about, say, a bachelor… think again, bitches! Clayton may want to find a wife, but Shanae wants to find swipe-up code deals, and by god, nothing is going to stand in her way. I can, at the very least, appreciate the hustle.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Ringer

‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Shanae Is Gone. Surely the Drama Will Stop Now.

Clayton is not exactly a great decision-maker. Already this season, he has tweeted an apology for a decision (picking Shanae over Elizabeth) and immediately rescinded another one (giving a rose to Cassidy). And on Monday night, when he has to make an obvious choice on a two-on-one date between Shanae and Genevieve, he becomes so flustered that he has to walk away for several minutes and leave the two of them stewing. He is also constantly calling upon the show’s new host, Jesse Palmer, for advice and/or clarity on the show’s rules, including an instance on Monday night when he sought out Jesse to deal with the show’s newest beef. Luckily, Jesse is delivering.
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

466
Followers
200
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy