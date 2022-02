The ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to be the main driving force behind market moves today as yesterday’s signs of de-escalation have completely evaporated. Specifically, the two sides are exchanging accusations over violations of ceasefire near the Eastern-Ukrainian borders, triggering risk-off sentiment in the markets. However, the dollar is trading flat on the day, failing to capitalize on the increasing risk aversion.

