SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — People who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, will have more places to shop now using their SNAP card. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) on Thursday announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved retailers Sam’s Club and Meijer Grocery for SNAP online purchasing. With these additions, Illinois LINK card users can now purchase groceries online through eleven retail chains across the state.

