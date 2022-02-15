ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

“Freedom Was a Highway”: Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley drive to #1

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird time’s a charm for Jimmie Allen, as he tops the chart with his latest single, “Freedom Was a Highway.”. Jimmie and his duet partner, Brad Paisley, have claimed the #1 spot on country radio this week, making for Jimmie’s...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryfancast.com

Brad Paisley Mud On The Tires (Music Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Brad Paisley Mud On The Tires music video and see the song details here. . . The Brad Paisley Mud On The Tires song was was released in September 2004 as the fourth and final single and title track off Paisley’s album Mud on the Tires. The song reached number-one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart starting February 5, 2005.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Brad Paisley
wivr1017.com

Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett To Co-Host ACM Awards With Dolly Parton

Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will be joining Dolly Parton has her co-hosts at next month's ACM Awards, streaming live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7th on Amazon Prime beginning at 8 p.m. ET. This is the first time a major award show has livestreamed exclusively, and it will air commercial-free.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Country stars Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett coming to Star Lake for concert

Country singer Jason Aldean’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour has an Aug. 26 date at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown. Pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday with the code “CURTAIN,” with public ticket sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, both at ticketmaster.com.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Jimmie Allen Previews New Music That Has Fans Worried

Jimmie Allen, the country star who we first met on American Idol, has taken the country music world by storm. From his hit singles, “Freedom Was a Highway” to “This Is US,” Allen has taken the reign of country music while breaking down barriers. The singer recently won Best New Artist at the Country Music Association Awards. Allen gave fans a snippet of new music on his Instagram, but the sound was different from what people have come to know him by.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Highway#Bettie James Gold Edition#Abc Audio
antiMUSIC

Scotty McCreery Pays Tribute With 'Damn Strait' Video

Scotty McCreery has premiered a music video for his new single "Damn Strait," which was filmed in the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, where George Strait himself played for years honing his craft before landing a record deal and becoming the King of Country Music. McCreery had this...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
B105

Jimmie Allen on His Grammy Nom and Race in Country Music: ‘There’s More Love Than Hate Out There’

Jimmie Allen leaves no room for interpretation when he says country music isn't racist. His Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category proves it, he insists. Talking to Evan Paul on Taste of Country Nights, the "Freedom Was a Highway" singer was asked how he learned of his Grammy nomination. The 2022 Grammy nominations came last November, just as Allen was preparing to rehearse for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. His publicist woke him up to share the news. You can hear the full exchange beginning at about 8:55:
MUSIC
iheart.com

Jimmie Allen To Serve As Guest Mentor On Upcoming Season Of 'American Idol'

Former American Idol contestant Jimmie Allen is returning to the hit competition series in its upcoming 20th season. Allen will serve as a guest mentor, and he “cannot wait for you guys to see the talent they have in store for you,” he said in an announcement from Disney Aulani. Pop artist Bebe Rexha also announced that she’ll guest mentor during the “iconic 20th season” of the beloved show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
wivr1017.com

Jimmie Allen Sounds Off On Valentine’s Day

Today (Monday, February 14th) is Valentine's Day, but it shouldn't really matter because if you're with someone you love, everyday should be Valentine's Day. Right? So says Jimmie Allen. In fact, not only does he think the holiday is useless, he tells us exclusively that it's very one-sided. “I feel like it's a bunch of unnecessary pressure for men because it's supposed to be a day where you celebrate the person you love, men and women, but yet a lot of times the pressure falls on men where men have to buy the flowers and men have to make the reservations, men have to do this, and if we don't we're a horrible person, but I'm like, 'Wait a minute. What do men get for Valentine's Day?' I feel like if it's supposed to be about the person you love both people should be doing something to make the other person . . . but also, there's 365 days in the year. If you really love someone you're not waiting for one day.”
CELEBRITIES
wkml.com

Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen Will Face Off In NBA Celebrity Game

Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen will go head to head when they both play on separate teams in Friday’s (2/18) “Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game” for the NBA in Cleveland. Kane, who is a huge NBA lover and often wears NBA jerseys of the town he is performing in, will play on Team Nique along with Tiffany Haddish and Harlem Globetrotters player Crissa Jackson and more.
NBA
iheart.com

Dustin Lynch Is Always In 'Party Mode' At iHeartCountry Album Release Party

Dustin Lynch had the perfect reason to get into “Party Mode” on Monday night (February 14). The country singer-songwriter celebrated his newest project with an exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party. Donning his signature cowboy hat, Lynch kicked off the party with a song that every fan already knows...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy