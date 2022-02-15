ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Man who saved a Houston County deputy’s life receives an award

By Allison Polk
 2 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — While responding to a call in December 2021, Houston County Deputy Ben Parrish was involved in a severe car accident that left him with several injuries and in the ICU for weeks.

That was almost two months ago. Today, he is alive and well, all thanks to a good samaritan, Preston Anderson, who made the 911 call after the accident. If it wasn’t for Anderson the outcome could’ve been a different story.

“I happened to see the rear end of the Tahoe flipped over,” Anderson said. “I turned around and I get out and all I saw is a star of the sheriff deputy and that was it. I just called 911 and I just helped him as much as I could, while I could before anyone got there.”

For his bravery and quick action, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza presented Anderson with a lifesaving award.

Deputy Parrish got to thank Anderson in person for what he did for him on that traumatic day. Anderson says he hopes his actions can be an example for others.

“It’s just one person helping another,” Anderson said. “Not many people think that’s what in this world anymore, but hopefully what I did is what promotes others to do the same thing also, help each other in need.”

Anderson says he never would’ve thought he’d save someone’s life, but the Houston County Sheriff’s Department is grateful.

“We want to thank him for what he’s done, saving our deputy’s life,” Sheriff Valenza said.

