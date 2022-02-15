ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma reports 378 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 378 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 1,009,507. According to the health department, Tuesday’s seven-day rolling average for the number...

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Valley News

COVID-19 deaths, or Remdesivir deaths?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration Vaccine Adverse Events Reaction System (VAERS) database has about 800,000 adverse events (injuries) reported from the COVID-19 vaccines, including thousands of deaths. A whistleblower, who is a 25-year mathematician and health data statistician, is suing the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) because she says the number is underreported by a magnitude of 5. Those deaths are being reported post-vaccine. Those deaths were the basis to rush in a vaccine under emergency use authorization, to save people from hospitalization and death. But initially, were people dying from COVID-19? Or were they dying from lack of early treatment, as has been the testimony of hundreds of doctors like Dr. Pierr.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mybasin.com

COVID-19 weekly cases sharply drop, hospitalizations, deaths increase

COVID-19 weekly cases sharply drop, hospitalizations, deaths increase. OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released today showed a marked decline in weekly cases, but higher hospitalizations and deaths. OHA reported 43,606 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 30 – a 22% decline from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

U.S. Reports More Than 900,000 Total COVID-19 Deaths

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – As of Friday, more than 900,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Experts believe the true burden of disease to be much higher. The US Centers for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma sees alarming spike in poisoning cases of teenage girls

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has seen an alarming spike in poisoning cases by teenage girls. The state’s Center for Poison and Drug Information said that they’re investigating a spike in teen girl poisonings. This month, there have been 51 cases already. It has occurred with over-the-counter medicines...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Medscape News

Up To 75,000 More COVID Deaths by End of February: CDC

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Although COVID-19 cases are dropping across the US, the number of COVID-19 deaths will continue to increase this month, potentially climbing 75,000 by the end of February, according to the latest CDC national forecast. The US...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Race And Ethnicity#Osdh#Cdc Nchs
Wyoming News

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to fall, state reports; weekly average now nears pre-omicron levels

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to decline Tuesday with the latest data released from state health officials. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,253 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday. The new cases reported Tuesday bring...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 37 additional deaths, 1,279 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 16, 2022, there are currently 5,271 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 37 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,104 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Fentanyl Deaths

The U.S. is grappling with a drug epidemic. More than 200,000 Americans have died from a fentanyl overdose since 2015. Fentanyl is a dangerous opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More Americans ages 18-45 were killed by fentanyl than any other cause […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Mississippi had lowest life expectancy in U.S. in 2019, while Hawaii's was highest

The majority of U.S. states with the lowest life expectancies in 2019 were in the South, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report published Thursday. The report, from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in order of residents' life expectancies in the year before the pandemic took hold. The results showed that Mississippi had the country's lowest life expectancy, at 74.4 years, which was significantly below the national average of 78.8. Hawaii, meanwhile, had the highest: 80.9 years.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma set to execute death row inmate Gilbert Postelle

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is set to execute another death row inmate, Gilbert Postelle. On Thursday, Oklahoma is set to execute Postelle, who murdered four people back in 2005. Postelle is 35 years old and has been on death row for nearly two decades. He was convicted of murdering...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy