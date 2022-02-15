NVIDIA Pushes 9.0.1 Fixer Update to SHIELD TV Units

Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming devices add smarts to any TV or monitor that has an HDMI input. Think of them as mini computers, since they provide a standalone operating system for accessing the internet so that you can download streaming apps or channels like YouTube, play video games like the Jackbox series of party titles, and even browse the web. These days they’re primarily for 4K video streaming through subscription services like Netflix or HBO Max, but you can turn your home‘s largest screen into an advanced media center with tons of functionality if you know how to make the most of them. We tested several devices from Roku and Fire TV, pitting them head to head to see which is best in a range of price and functionality tiers.
