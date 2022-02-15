Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Prince Andrew cuts a deal with Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Top story: Johnson ‘plans more military help for Kyiv’. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are today’s top stories. A diplomatic offensive by western governments to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine was stepped up again this morning as Downing Street said Boris Johnson would travel to Europe later in the week for talks with allies, and German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, was due to land in Kyiv to meet the Ukrainian president. No 10 said the prime minister would be working to bring Russia “back from the brink” and was also said to be working with allies to provide further defensive and economic support to Kyiv. The immediate diplomatic focus was on Scholz, who is expected to discuss with Volodymyr Zelenskiy how Germany could help stabilise Ukraine’s economy after fears of an imminent war took a toll on its currency. Scholz said on the eve of his departure that any Russia attack would lead to “tough sanctions that we have carefully prepared and which we can immediately put into force”. He will fly to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin tomorrow. Stock markets fell in Asia overnight amid jitters about Ukraine, while oil soared to a seven-year high of $95.46 a barrel.

