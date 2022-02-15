ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Prince Andrew cuts a deal with Virginia Roberts Giuffre

By Chris Price
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew | The Duke of York has reached an out-of-court financial settlement with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The deal brings an end to the legal process and means he will not face a jury trial in the civil case on sexual abuse claims. Read the joint statement from the...

