Zoë Kravitz working on new album with Jack Antonoff

Justice for High Fidelity! In an interview with Elle magazine, Zoë Kravitz talked about the 2020 cancellation of the Hulu series High Fidelity, which ended after one season. She called out the streamer for its lack of diversity in an Instagram caption, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.” Reminiscing on the cancellation, Kravitz said, “They [Hulu] didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do. The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us — like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.” Kravitz played record-store owner Rob in the series, who deals with men questioning her knowledge of music, despite being, well … a record-store owner. She’ll be battling more know-it-all bros as she transforms into Catwoman for the upcoming Batman movie, alongside Twilight’s Robert Pattinson. Hopefully, Batman collects vinyl.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO