Last night we encountered a problem that I was hoping some of the technically minded people on here might be able to help with. We have two Humax 1100S boxes. Last night, we noted all the recordings on one box had failed, even though it had recorded other things fine earlier in the day. Viewing live channels during the evening was fine, so I don't think it was weather related. I reset some recordings to a +1 channel, but those recordings also later failed. This morning, checking the other box, it also had failed to record anything last night.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO