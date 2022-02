LUBBOCK, Texas — For the first time in three seasons, the Baylor men's basketball team was swept in a two-game Big 12 season series. No. 11 Texas Tech beat No. 7 Baylor 83-73 inside United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Wednesday to finish the Red Raiders' first sweep of the Bears since the 2004-05 season.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO