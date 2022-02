We have become a world of data collectors. Or maybe we always have been. As a young man, my grandfather started every journal entry by writing about the weather. I found it puzzling. Why keep track of something so seemingly mundane? And then I realized I do the same thing. Not about temperatures or cloud cover, but I regularly begin my journal entries with descriptions of dreams and possible meanings, and then a sentence or two about how much sleep I got the previous night, how restful it was and, less regularly, what time I fell asleep and woke up. Dull to an outsider, I’m sure, and yet I feel compelled to pay attention to my circadian rhythm.

