Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert shared that her family will be growing with another granddaughter later this spring. “Ripley Lou is eight months old!!” the proud grandmother wrote on Instagram. “Time is just flying by! Also very excited to tell you all that another baby girl is coming in May. This time from [Willy Busfield] and his wife Angella. And this baby will be right here in [New York City]!! Gonna get loads of Nana and Papa time! [Timothy Busfield] and I are over the moon! There is nothing better. Seriously! Now I know why we had all these kids!”

