Georgia lawmakers present bill to bolster public safety needs

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – From gangs to gun violence to human trafficking, Georgia lawmakers say the pandemic has not slowed down crime across the state.

House Bill 910 recommends nearly $500,000 to allow the GBI to investigate election complaints, and nearly $24 million to replace public safety vehicles.

The bill also recommends nearly $30 million to replace outdated technology, like radios at the Department of Corrections.

Lawmakers say the best way to combat crime is to get more resources on the ground, by hiring more officers, and funding technology.

“Put more money into technology. Law enforcement officers cannot be everywhere. But we can place cameras in strategic places that can video, and have evidence and which areas to focus on,” said Democratic State Rep. Brian Prince from Augusta.

A new report outlines that aggravated assault, burglarly and theft were the top three crimes in Georgia during the pandemic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.