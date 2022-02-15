ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia lawmakers present bill to bolster public safety needs

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbzfn_0eFABh4A00

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – From gangs to gun violence to human trafficking, Georgia lawmakers say the pandemic has not slowed down crime across the state.

House Bill 910 recommends nearly $500,000 to allow the GBI to investigate election complaints, and nearly $24 million to replace public safety vehicles.

The bill also recommends nearly $30 million to replace outdated technology, like radios at the Department of Corrections.

Georgia gas prices on the rise, follows trend of increase in national prices

Lawmakers say the best way to combat crime is to get more resources on the ground, by hiring more officers, and funding technology.

“Put more money into technology. Law enforcement officers cannot be everywhere. But we can place cameras in strategic places that can video, and have evidence and which areas to focus on,” said Democratic State Rep. Brian Prince from Augusta.

A new report outlines that aggravated assault, burglarly and theft were the top three crimes in Georgia during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama House heads to vote on riot legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama House of Representatives is headed toward a vote on legislation that would create a new definition of riot and increase the penalties for participating in one. More News from WRBL The bill by Rep. Allen Treadaway is on the Wednesday night debate agenda for the House. Republicans supporting the […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama’s challenge: preventing veteran suicide

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Some of the over 400,000 veterans who live in Alabama struggle with mental health issues, which too often can lead to suicide to help those in the Wiregrass who have served our country. The city of Dothan, along with the Department of Veterans Affairs, hosted a town hall on Wednesday, […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia Senate panel advances ban on social media censorship

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia state Senate committee has advanced a proposal for the state to prohibit social media platforms from removing or censoring content. More News from WRBL Tuesday’s vote moves the measure to the full Senate for more debate. It comes amid an outcry from conservatives that their political views are being discriminated […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama House passes drive-through liquor bill

ALABAMA (WRBL) – In Alabama, state lawmakers are debating a proposal to make it easier to purchase from liquor stores. Representative Gil Isbell sponsored a bill recently passed in the Alabama House, allowing liquor stores to install drive-throughs or walk-up windows. Liquor store owners across the state say the option would be preferable for some […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Crime#House#Gbi#Democratic State#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Where people in Georgia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama Department of Corrections Weekly COVID-19 Report for Feb. 7-11

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections released its weekly COVID-19 report for Feb. 7-11, 2022. The ADOC confirmed five additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility (Columbiana, Alabama) – 2 inmates Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham, Alabama) – 1 inmate Limestone Correctional Facility (Harvest, Alabama) – 2 inmates […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WRBL News 3

Alabama drops bid to sell alcohol at games over city fee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – The University of Alabama is scuttling a proposal to sell alcohol during basketball games and gymnastics meets over a fee proposed by the city. More News from WRBL Athletics director Greg Byrne said Monday the fee planned by the city of Tuscaloosa wasn’t reasonable considering the tax revenues and economic impact […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

A gun in your carry-on? Some are calling for stiffer fines

There has been a surge in guns being discovered at airport checkpoints. That’s leading some security experts to suggest higher fines and even putting violators on a no-fly list to prevent guns from getting on planes. The Transportation Security Administration says airport screeners found 5,972 guns at checkpoints last year, easily breaking a record set […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

More virus rules fall as CDC hints at better times ahead

The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing that […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRBL News 3

Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Alabama

(STACKER) – In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. More News from WRBL The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy