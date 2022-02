Valentine's Day pales in comparison to the weekend of Feb. 18-20, thanks to the Girl Scouts in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The Girl Scouts will be celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie weekend on those dates with cookie booths set up in different areas. For reference before you get out, here's the link to find where the Girl Scouts will be set up near you, just enter in your zip code. You can also order online.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO