Walk along the Green River Trail this Wednesday with the WABI Weekday Walkers

 2 days ago
From our friends at WABI Burien:

All are invited to join the WABI Weekday Walkers this Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022 as they head south from Tukwila along the Green River Trail.

Along the way, walkers will see beautiful wildlife murals on a trailside building and active bird life in and around the river. Note to birders: you may want to bring your binoculars. Recent sightings include pairs of Merganser ducks diving for fish.

This flat, 3-mile round trip journey on paved pathway will take about one hour.

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (Rain or shine.)

Time: Meet a little before 11am so we can begin walking at 11:00.

Place: Park behind the Holiday Inn Express at 90 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA. There’s plenty of parking for recreational use. The Holiday Inn Express is a 10-minute drive from Burien Town Center.

Who: Walkers of every level and ability (dogs are welcome, too.)

Distance: About 3 miles, round trip. Trail is flat.

Route: From the starting point, we’ll walk South along the trail, about 1.5 miles, to a trail-side pond with benches, before returning via the trail to the starting point.

Questions?

#Walkers#Wabi#Murals#Fish#Wabi Burien#Merganser#The Holiday Inn Express
