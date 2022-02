For the first time in its almost 60-year run, hip-hop took center stage at the Super Bowl half-time show, resulting in a performance that may go down in history as one of the sporting events’ best ever. But even though the league pulled out all the stops to make sure that this game was one worth tuning into, we’re still giving the NFL a mean ‘ol side eye — we haven’t forgotten the league’s history of misogyny and anti-Blackness.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO