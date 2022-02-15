ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Laviolette calls Caps' recent play at home 'unacceptable'

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout much of the Alex Ovechkin era in Washington, Capital One Arena has typically been one of the toughest venues for visitors to play in the entire NHL. However, this season has proven to be different. Since the start of December, the Capitals are just 5-9-2 at home -- a stretch...

www.nbcsports.com

FOX Sports

Ovechkin scores twice in Capitals' 4-1 win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of goals, including his 30th of the season, to lead the Washington Capitals in their 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Joe Snively and Nick Jensen also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 33 saves for Washington, which...
NHL
theScore

Senators' Chabot out vs. Blues after taking big hit from Capitals' Wilson

The Ottawa Senators will be without their workhorse defenseman on Tuesday. Thomas Chabot won't play against the St. Louis Blues, head coach D.J. Smith announced Tuesday. Smith said Chabot is still sore from the hit he took from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson on Sunday. Chabot took two more shifts...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Rangers and Canadiens Believed to Be Working On Potential Trade

While there was talk the Montreal Canadiens almost moved Ben Chiarot as part of the deal that sent Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames, it was speculated that the Flames didn’t want to or couldn’t afford to pay the asking price for Chiarot along with Toffoli. The Canadiens are seeking a certain return for each player they are considering moving and know what each is worth.
NHL
State
Washington State
NHL

Cozens fined $2,235.42 for actions in Sabres game

NEW YORK - - Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson during NHL Game No. 524 in Buffalo on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL trade rumors: Bruins among teams to call Canadiens about Ben Chiarot

The Boston Bruins are one of several NHL teams that should strongly pursue a deal for a top-four defenseman before the March 21 trade deadline. You can never have enough depth on the blue line, and the Bruins have found that out first-hand in recent seasons, including last year when injuries to Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller proved fatal in Boston's second-round playoff series loss to the New York Islanders.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Philadelphia Freedom

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
The Tennessean

Here's what Nashville Predators are saying about playing at Nissan Stadium for NHL Stadium Series

Mikael Granlund's back had the best view of imagination unfolding on the field at Nissan Stadium on Wednesday. But a smile creased the cheeks of Nashville Predators forward when he turned around to see a crew constructing what will be a 200-by-85 foot center stage of ice come Feb. 26, when his team will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first NHL outdoor game in the city's history.
NHL
Person
Peter Laviolette
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Canadiens preview: Are the struggling Habs an easy win?

The Canadiens’ fall from Cinderella story to dumpster fire was steep. The completely understandable loss of Carey Price for most of the season started the troubles, and they haven’t let up from day one. Most recently, they shipped Tyler Toffoli off to the Calgary Flames to gather assets for a rebuild - this came just a few days after the team fired head coach Dominique Ducharme and replaced him with Martin St. Louis. St. Louis, a dominant offensive talent with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames, and New York Rangers (you can be forgiven if you forgot he played with the Flames and Rangers), was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. The former 2004 Stanley Cup champion does not have any post-NHL coaching experience. The closest that he’s gotten was being the special teams consultant for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2019-2020 season.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Around the NHL: Jack is Back, Crosby Nets No. 500, Historical Kraken Broadcast, Team Canada Wins Gold, More

The wait is over for Vegas fans! Jack Eichel made his return to NHL action and his debut at The Fortress in Sin City, but Darcy Kuemper had other ideas on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. What does Jack Eichel’s return mean for the Golden Knights’ roster the rest of the way? We’ll talk about that, Sidney Crosby’s latest accomplishment, Seattle’s historic broadcast, and why a repeat gold medal performance was not in the cards for the American Women’s National Hockey Team in Beijing.
NHL
NHL

Eichel, Golden Knights set for his debut against Avalanche

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel's long-awaited debut with the Vegas Golden Knights will come on a grand stage Wednesday. In his first game in almost a year, Eichel and the Golden Knights will play the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena and it will be televised nationally (10 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, NHL LIVE).
NHL
#Flyers#Rangers#Caps#Capital One Arena
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Notes: Giroux Hasn’t Spoken to Fletcher Yet About Trade

Over the last couple days, there have been conflicting reports about where things stand with Claude Giroux and potential trade talks. One report from Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now stated that Giroux’s preferred destination via a trade was the Colorado Avalanche, and that Giroux had presented Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher with Colorado as his top destination with Minnesota and St. Louis as acceptable alternatives.
NHL
NHL

Caps Face Flyers in Philly

The Caps finish up the front half of a four-game road swing on Thursday night when they make the first of two trips to Philadelphia this month. The Caps face the Flyers in Philly on Thursday, and they'll be back on Feb. 26 for a Saturday matinee match here. Washington...
NHL
NHL

Boldy gets first hat trick, Wild hold off Red Wings

Matthew Boldy collected his 1st NHL hat trick and grabbed an assist, Kirill Kaprizov recorded 3 points, helping the Wild earn a 7-4 win. The 20-year-old rookie, who also had an assist, has scored 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 13 games this season. "It's crazy, for sure," Boldy...
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Stars respond in impressive fashion against Avalanche

To keep things in perspective, it's just one win. But what a win for the Stars on Tuesday night. Dallas received 46 saves from Jake Oettinger and four points from Joe Pavelski to take a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Center in Denver. The victory stopped a 19-game unbeaten streak for the hottest team in hockey and sent a bit of a message.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-19-6) AT BUFFALO SABRES (15-24-8) 7 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders wrap up their four-game road trip with their final stop against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. After losing two straight, the Islanders are in need of a win...
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin scores 30 goals for 16th season, one from NHL record

Capitals forward gets two in third period against Predators. Alex Ovechkin lines up a heavy slap shot from the circle for the power-play goal, extendind the Capitals' lead to 3-1 in the 3rd period. 00:53 •. Alex Ovechkin has scored 30 goals in an NHL season for the 16th time,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens open to trading defenseman Jeff Petry

The headline out of Montreal Wednesday morning could simply be that the Canadiens are open to trading anyone after general manager Kent Hughes met with the media to talk about the recent Tyler Toffoli deal and what comes next for his franchise. On Ben Chiarot, there was no hiding that the Canadiens expect to trade him in the coming weeks, but another name of interest also drew an honest answer from Hughes. As Eric Engels of Sportsnet relays, the GM explained that if the Canadiens can “find a trade that works for us and another team,” they will trade Jeff Petry.
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 1, Washington Capitals 4: Too many posts, not enough goals

The Nashville Predators looked to break out of a slump tonight against the Washington Capitals, themselves hoping to get back on track. Although the Predators got off to a strong start, pressuring early and getting to the front of the net, the Caps drew first blood when Yakov Trenin, falling down, gave up a three-on-one and Joe Snively was able to capitalize. A few good chances—from Filip Forsberg and Trenin himself—didn’t pan out, and the Capitals went back on the attack, forcing Juuse Saros to make several good saves.
NHL

