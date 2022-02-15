Laviolette calls Caps' recent play at home 'unacceptable'

The Canadiens’ fall from Cinderella story to dumpster fire was steep. The completely understandable loss of Carey Price for most of the season started the troubles, and they haven’t let up from day one. Most recently, they shipped Tyler Toffoli off to the Calgary Flames to gather assets for a rebuild - this came just a few days after the team fired head coach Dominique Ducharme and replaced him with Martin St. Louis. St. Louis, a dominant offensive talent with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames, and New York Rangers (you can be forgiven if you forgot he played with the Flames and Rangers), was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. The former 2004 Stanley Cup champion does not have any post-NHL coaching experience. The closest that he’s gotten was being the special teams consultant for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2019-2020 season.

