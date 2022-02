There’s lots to do for kids (or kids at heart) this weekend. It’s the opening weekend of Syracuse’s annual Winterfest, so you can eat your way through the city’s restaurants and pubs and vote on who’s cooked up the best chow. You can also participate in or spectate something a little sportier, like cornhole or human dogsled racing. There are still more food opportunities, like a pancake breakfast in Mattydale, raclette night in Ithaca and Girl Scout cookie booths all over the place. Or, for arts and culture, head to the Everson Museum of Art for open figure drawing, Ithaca for ballet or the Oncenter for a piano recital. Not hooked on any of these ideas? Go fish.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO