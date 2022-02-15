ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan university defends prof's suspension over video

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441I0j_0eFAAnFt00

A Michigan university has defended its decision to suspend a professor over a profanity-filled video, saying the unusual welcome message for his history students isn't protected by the First Amendment.

Attorneys for Ferris State University said some students dropped Barry Mehler's classes because of his remarks.

Immediately returning him to the classroom would “only further disrupt Ferris State University’s operations and has the potential to create widespread parent and student dissatisfaction,” the school said in a court filing Monday.

Mehler, 74, was suspended with pay on Jan. 11 and told that he was being investigated for violating the faculty contract and the university’s employee dignity policy. He responded with a lawsuit to try to get back to class. A hearing is scheduled for March 7.

During his 14-minute video to herald the new term, Mehler frequently used profanities and told students — he called them COVID-19 “vectors of disease” — they could skip in-person classes and still get a good grade by following course requirements posted online.

Mehler later said he was performing when he used provocative language in the video, which has been seen more than 500,000 times on YouTube. He said he was joking when he told students he didn’t want to know their names and would hand out grades in a random manner.

Mehler said he wanted to “get their juices flowing.”

Ferris State said offensive speech is not protected by the First Amendment when the audience is a captive group of students.

“The use of such profanity and discriminatory terms directed toward students and administrators subject the university to possible Title IX claims of sexual harassment,” Ferris State's attorneys said, referring to federal law. “Moreover, it is simply wrong!”

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Michigan State University announces dean's list

LANSING -- Michigan State University has published its 2021 fall semester dean's list. The Dean's List honors all full-time undergraduates in the university who earn a 3.50 or better grade-point average for the courses totaling 12 or more credits for a given semester and for which grades have been recorded under the numerical grading system.
LANSING, MI
Fox News

Texas professor sues university after being punished for saying music theory isn't racist

A professor at the University of North Texas is suing the school for punishing him after he pushed back against the idea that music theory is a function of White supremacy. The lawsuit, first reported by Campus Reform, claims that the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of professor Timothy Jackson were violated by the school when they removed him from the academic journal he co-founded after he published several articles that students and faculty deemed "racist."
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Georgetown Law professor apologizes after criticism for calling a student a racial slur

A Georgetown University Law Center professor apologized after a video surfaced last week on Twitter showing him using a racial slur when calling on a student in class. Franz Werro was asking for comments from students during his lecture on Feb. 10 when he said, “OK, so any other surprise, or, what about you, Mr. Chinaman? Sorry to not catch your — maybe you can remind me of your name.”
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan University#Title Ix#College#Ferris State University
MetroTimes

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support

African Americans — one of the groups that have been harmed the most by the War on Drugs — remain underrepresented in Michigan's new legal cannabis industry. In 2020, only 4% of the respondents of a survey of cannabis license holders conducted by Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs identified as Black, though the group makes up 14% of the state’s population. High start-up costs are to blame for limiting who can enter the industry, though some municipalities have social equity programs that offer reduced fees for minority groups, as well as for people with previous drug offenses.
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Michigan Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 214,104,148 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.4% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
bigrapidsnews.com

Manistee, Benzie students make Michigan State University's dean's list

LANSING — Michigan State University has published its 2021 fall semester dean's list. The dean's list honors all full-time undergraduates in the university who earn a 3.50 or better grade-point average for the courses totaling 12 or more credits for a given semester and for which grades have been recorded under the numerical grading system.
MANISTEE, MI
manisteenews.com

Manistee, Benzie students make Michigan State University's dean's list

LANSING — Michigan State University has published its 2021 fall semester dean's list. The dean's list honors all full-time undergraduates in the university who earn a 3.50 or better grade-point average for the courses totaling 12 or more credits for a given semester and for which grades have been recorded under the numerical grading system.
MANISTEE, MI
ABC News

ABC News

546K+
Followers
136K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy