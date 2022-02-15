Brainerd Baptist Food Pantry

President Joe Biden said Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" as the United States and its allies warned Moscow was trying to create a pretext for an attack after shelling in the country's east. Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Biden said...
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin tallied her third did-not-finish (DNF) of the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after she crashed out during the women's combined competition, capping off a disappointing individual performance at this year's Winter Games. Shiffrin started strong in the downhill, but skied out during the slalom part of the...
St. Paul, Minnesota (CNN) — Cross-examination of Tou Thao got tense Wednesday as the ex-officer snapped at the prosecutor for asking why he didn't tell Derek Chauvin to get off George Floyd's neck and back during the 9 minutes and 29 seconds. "I think I would trust a 19-year...
(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was laying the groundwork to justify starting a war and preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days, urging Moscow to change course at a tense United Nations Security Council meeting Thursday. Blinken changed his travel...
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — The death toll from floods and landslides that swept down on the mountain city of Petropolis rose to at least 110 on Thursday and local officials said it could still rise sharply, with more than 130 people still unaccounted for. The Rio de Janeiro state...
Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva finished fourth in the women's individual figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics, days after she was cleared to participate in the Games despite testing positive for a banned drug. Her Russian Olympic Committee teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova took first and second....
