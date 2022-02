Some firms are waiting for the associate pay scale to solidify, promising to match the market no matter what. Or they've already—privately—matched Milbank's. The waiting game to match or one-up the associate pay scale continues to drag out, with some law firms quietly telling associates they will match the market scale whenever it has been finalized—meaning when other leading Big Law firms make their moves. Other firms, meanwhile, are plotting their own course, exposing some fragmentation in the industry.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO