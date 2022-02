Melinda French Gates has had a change of heart. Not regarding ex-husband Bill Gates, that’s done and dusted, but about the bulk of the $15 billion pledge she made with Bill Gates to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Their ultra-expensive $130 billion split after 27 long years of marriage certainly changed things no matter the couple’s calm and composed front. The stance of her philanthropist endeavors remains unchanged. Still, she does wish to spread the money around to other philanthropic causes instead of pouring it all into the foundation she co-founded with her husband.

CHARITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO