The works of William Shakespeare have endured throughout the centuries not just thanks to his brilliant wordplay, but also the universality of his stories. That is why his play Macbeth has been adapted and retold in so many different cultures and time periods. As long as the allure of ultimate power leads one down a cycle of madness and violence, the story will have relevance. However, Joel Coen's first solo outing (his brother Ethan has since retired from filmmaking) The Tragedy of Macbeth stands apart from other adaptations in its filming style. The film is unlike anything else the director has ever done and in a lot of ways, unlike anything else currently in theaters.

