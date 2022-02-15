ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Beaver County Partnership Schedules Town Hall Meetings On Education Study

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver County Partnership teamed up with Johns Hopkins University to find out what education should look like in the county in 2030.

They started the four-phase study back in 2019 and now they’re sharing the results.

The study found school size can be viewed positively and negatively at the same time.

“Parents and students like small school districts in terms of feeling safe and secure but they also realize the limitations,” Dr. Steven Ross, a senior research scientist at Johns Hopkins University.

They have a series of town hall meetings scheduled over the next two weeks to talk about the findings and develop goals with the community.

Three will be virtual and two will be in person.

If you would like to register, visit this link .

Winchester Thurston Students Involved In Racist Video ‘No Longer Members Of The Community’

Winchester Thurston Students Involved In Racist Video 'No Longer Members Of The Community'

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Winchester School students involved in a Snapchat video that mocked the death of George Floyd have been dismissed. In a letter sent to families, the school said, "the students directly involved in the recent diversity, equity, and inclusion violation are no longer members of our community." Last week, students called on the school leadership to do more when the video surfaced, saying the school was more interested in protecting its image. "[We] understand that many have been frustrated with how long it has taken to move through this process, as well as what is perceived to be a lack of transparency," the letter continued. "With a matter such as this one, it was crucial that we allowed our processes to guide our work." In the letter, the school laid out what it plans to do in the coming weeks, including meeting with students, parents, and staff. There will also be a parent/guardian town hall. You can read the full letter here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
montcopa.org

Montgomery County Announces Upcoming Recovery Funding Town Halls

“ARPA funds will have a transformational impact on our County which is why we continue to gather input from all of our stakeholders to ensure we use this funding thoughtfully,” said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “By listening to our residents, community partners, researching best practices and leveraging other resources, we will create impactful initiatives, investments and infrastructure improvements that will have long-term, measurable and sustainable impact.”
MONTGOMERY, PA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

CITY TO HOLD COMMUNITY TOWN HALL MEETING ON FEBRUARY 17 – Tonight

The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public, a Town Hall Meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 pm at First Baptist Church located at 1116 Amulet Street in Natchitoches. The purpose of the meeting is for Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. to present detailed information...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kiow.com

Live Coverage of the Winnebago County EMS Town Hall Meeting

We will be covering the Emergency Medical Services beginning at 6pm. Below is the link which will begin airing at 6pm. It is not an interactive link, but you can hear the information being given out concerning what may need to be done to preserve services in Winnebago County. It will be hosted by Winnebago County Supervisor Terry Durby and Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
theneworleanstribune.com

Reparations Town Hall Meeting Set for March 12 in New Orleans

Local organizing coalition Justice and Beyond, the National African American Reparations Commission and Ashe Cultural Arts Center are hosting a “Reparations Town Hall Meeting” on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center. The forum will be a multi-dimensional cultural, educational, and intellectual experience. Its purpose is to educate and energize, and to set the wheels in motion for our city council to establish a “Reparations Task Force” for Black New Orleanians. Reparations task forces already exist in Evanston, Ill., Ashville, NC, St. Louis, MO, and other cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Beaver County Times

Your Turn: What should education in Beaver County look like in 2030? Be part of the conversation

Beaver County is changing and we want to hear your voice. Last year, the Beaver County Partnership and its Quality Education Council (QEC) partnered with researchers from Johns Hopkins University, Community Catalyst Partners and the Management Group to study the state of education in Beaver County. For nearly nine months, researchers met with community leaders, educators, parents and students to learn what works and what could be done differently. The results are in.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
kfornow.com

Governor Schedules “Water & Taxes” Town Halls

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (KFOR NEWS February 14, 2022) Governor Ricketts this week launches a series of town halls to discuss his legislative priorities to protect and develop the state’s water resources and to deliver much-needed tax relief to Nebraskans. Tuesday, February 15th. 9:30 a.m. “Water...
NEBRASKA STATE
Bemidji Pioneer

Reed Olson to hold town hall meeting Feb. 17

BEMIDJI — Beltrami County commissioner and current congressional candidate Reed Olson will hold a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at Wild Hare Bistro, 523 Minnesota Ave. NW. All are invited to attend and submit questions for discussion. Light food and beverages will be provided....
BEMIDJI, MN
Focus Daily News

Red Oak ISD To Hold Town Hall Meetings For Information On 2022 Bond

Get Your Questions Answered at Upcoming Town Hall Meetings. Red Oak ISD Board approved a bond election this May to address several issues impacting the district including overcrowding, ADA compliance, outdated facilities and more. The district is encouraging the community to be involved in the discussion and know why improvements are needed. So, they’ve announced a series of Town Hall meetings as well and an opportunity to visit the facilities.
RED OAK, TX
