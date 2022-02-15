ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Morning Extra- Big Game Visa Experience

By D. Malik
phl17.com
 2 days ago

(Sponsored)- Well, the big game is over, but as an NFL sponsor...

phl17.com

On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

Titans broadcast rewatch: What's next?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- We were due for a get-together to catch up on some of the most recent developments and a look forward at what's ahead in the short term for the Titans. So I decreed a broadcast meeting of the membership to be held Tuesday evening to sort through all these matters.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Simmons Thinks 2 Teams Are In Play For Tom Brady

Bill Simmons is going on record that there are two teams in play to land Tom Brady’s services should he come out of retirement. Speaking on his Ringer podcast with Kevin Clark, Simmons thinks Brady would play for the Miami Dolphins or his hometown San Francisco 49ers. “Well, Kev,...
NFL
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals star Kyler Murray releases statement amid recent drama

Rumors have been flying of late suggesting that the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray had a fractured relationship. Reports from Chris Mortensen suggested Murray was displeased with the team’s early playoff exit and how he was scapegoated in the aftermath. That report prompted an official statement from the Cardinals, which was followed up on Monday by a statement from Murray himself, in which he clears the air regarding his situation with the team via Twitter.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Defends His Fiancee: NFL Fans React

For some reason, Patrick Mahomes’ relationship with his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, has become a popular topic of discussion on social media. Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since high school. They have a kid together and got engaged prior to the start of the 2020 season. Matthews and Mahomes’...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Contract Details Are Out: Fans React

Michigan football fans were overjoyed on Wednesday to hear that Jim Harbaugh worked out a new extension with the Wolverines. The possibility of the longtime football coach leaving Ann Arbor for the NFL is history, right? Not so fast. Just moments ago, Harbaugh’s new contract details were released. There’s one...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
atlanticcityweekly.com

Extra spin after big win requested, not required

Q. Why does the casino floor person make you press the spin button on a slot or the deal button on video poker after you are lucky enough to get a hand payout ? What if you refuse ?. A. Casinos have long asked players to spin off big winners....
GAMBLING

