There’s just something about LEGO. Building with their sets is fun and therapeutic. Also, better to build with interlocking bricks than screwing up a model plane because you suck at using glue or is that just me? I’ll just stick with something that’s easy to fix. Love that brick separator. LEGO’s got a new set coming out next month for Marvel lovers. LEGO Marvel Thor’s Hammer is coming out soon and it looks really cool. Expensive, but cool. Pre-order the LEGO Mjölnir at LEGO.com.

14 DAYS AGO