People are saying this is the standout character from Inventing Anna

By Daniella Scott
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Inventing Anna dropped on Netflix it's been basically all we've thought about (that and Love is Blind) and it looks like we're not the only ones. In fact, there's one character from the series who everyone is completely obsessed with, and despite her wardrobe, it's not Anna....

IGN

Inventing Anna: Season 1 Review

Inventing Anna debuts on Netflix on Feb. 11, 2022. The American Dream comes repackaged and rebranded for social media in Inventing Anna, the nine-part Shondaland series about con-woman Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey. Based on Jessica Pressler’s hit New York Magazine article, it begins, as the piece does, with Delvey behind bars and awaiting trial, before it dives back in time to explore how she got there, and who she may have stepped on while climbing the ladder of New York’s social scene. While its nearly 10-hour runtime seems puzzling at first — given the few thousand words on which it’s based — the snazzy Netflix caper functions both as an energetic retelling, and a broader look not only at Delvey’s exploits, but at how the riveting article came to be (Pressler, as it happens, co-produced the show). It also acts as a sequel to the article by continuing its story, and while it may not illuminate many new details about its subject, it’s a blast to watch.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Ozark fans have just spotted a plot hole in season 4

Seeing as Ozark has such a dedicated audience, it's hardly surprising they notice every single thing about the show - including a potential season four plot hole. As well as praising Julia Garner's performance and asking about part two, Ozark viewers have been taking to social media to question whether there's a slightly mix up in the timelines of part one of the final season.
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

Inventing Anna Is a “Dangerous” Distortion, Says Rachel Williams

The former V.F. staffer, who was conned out of $62,000 by Anna Sorokin, questions Netflix’s decision to pay the proven criminal more than $300,000 for her life rights. Rachel Williams, the former Vanity Fair staffer who was conned out of $62,000 by Anna Sorokin, known as Anna Delvey, never wanted to discuss her former friend again. She purged her recollections of the traumatic friendship in an essay for Vanity Fair and, later, a book, My Friend Anna. But when Netflix reportedly paid Sorokin $320,000 for her life rights—allowing the convicted felon to profit from her crimes after she was forced to use part of the sum to pay restitution and fines—Williams was irked. And when the adaptation of those rights and Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine feature made its way to TV screens on Friday, in Inventing Anna, Williams was shocked to see the degree to which the series sympathized with Sorokin (Julia Garner).
TV SERIES
artreview.com

‘Inventing Anna’ and the Art of the Girlboss Grift

Shonda Rhimes’s Netflix series about New York’s fake heiress can’t fight its adoration of fake-it-till-you-make-it capitalism. Everyone lies. Whether it’s touching up a CV or a selfie, everyone puts a spin on things, a certain gloss. Everyone presents an image of themselves to the world, and, at times, this may only have a tenuous relationship to reality. This, essentially, is how criminal attorney Todd Spodek frames his defending argument for his star client in Shonda Rhimes’s new Netflix series Inventing Anna (2022). Who isn’t guilty, is what he’s really saying. But, what he’s not saying – what he’s trying to gloss over – is that not everyone lies about being an heiress to a fortune in the multi-millions, and not everyone tries to skip out on hotel bills totalling tens of thousands of dollars. Not everyone forges documents in an attempt to defraud international banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. In short, not everyone is Anna Delvey. And, while Spodek might be right that everyone lies, there’s a reason the phrase ‘nothing is certain except death and taxes’ has entered common parlance. Because the unglossed truth is that, no matter how hard you try to evade them, things have a habit of catching up with you in the end.
TV SERIES
Julia Garner
Anna Delvey
Anna Sorokin
Shonda Rhimes
High-Def Digest

Inventing Anna - Netflix Review

Inventing Anna is based on the hit New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Trick New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler, which was a story about how this one young girl conned her way into the most prestigious clubs and financial banks to secure funding for her own endeavors. Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes serves as a series creator here and tells a fantastic true tale that goes back and forth from present-day to the origins of how little Anna Delvey (Julia Garner from Ozark) started her con-job. Even with the great, yet small article in the magazine, there's plenty of intrigue and suspense in this story to make nine-hour-long episodes.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

Shonda Rhimes Tackles The Art Of The Con In ‘Inventing Anna’

There’s no question that Shonda Rhimes is a force to be reckoned with, having created such blockbuster series as Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton. And now she’s tackling true crime with a new Netflix limited series, Inventing Anna. The Premise. In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot...
Paste Magazine

Inventing Anna Glamorously Unravels a Con on Netflix

In the late 2010s, a young woman going by the name of Anna Delvey effortlessly conned New York’s rich and powerful into believing she was a German heiress, defrauding both people and institutions out of vast sums of money to support her lavish lifestyle. In 2019 she was found guilty and sent to prison, but by then—thanks in large part to a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler detailing the case and the mysterious woman behind it—Anna was a star.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Anna Sorokin, Fake Heiress & Subject Of ‘Inventing Anna’, Docuseries In The Works From Bunim/Murray Productions

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, otherwise known as Anna Delvey, is working with Surviving R. Kelly producer Bunim/Murray Productions on a limited documentary series. Sorokin, whose wild story of how she bilked banks for hundreds of thousands as she became a New York socialite, is currently the subject of Netflix’s Shonda Rhimes-penned series Inventing Anna starring Julia Garner. The nine-part scripted series premiered last week. The docuseries will explore the next chapter in her life. It comes as she is currently in detention by immigration authorities, awaiting resolution to her pending case of overstaying her visa. Sorokin was sentenced for her crimes in 2021...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Inventing Anna Recap: With Friends Like These …

This episode brings us the return of Anna’s friends, whom we haven’t seen in a few episodes. Mostly Neff, the concierge at the 12 George hotel where Anna lived for three to four months after leaving Billy McFarland’s. If the past few episodes focused on Val, Talia, Nora, Chase, and Alan Reed’s parts of Anna’s story, episode five is all about Neff’s. Though it follows that now-familiar pattern, it’s not telling quite as tight a story as some of the previous episodes because there’s some present-day Vivian plot to get through that, while it connects thematically to Neff’s story, slows down the episode’s pace.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Inventing Anna: What's fact and what's fiction in the Netflix series?

Inventing Anna is Netflix's latest big hit, based on the real events surrounding fake heiress and convicted fraudster, Anna Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin). The series openly presents itself as a combination of fact and fiction, beginning each episode with the disclaimer: "This whole story is completely true. Except for all the parts that are totally made up," - which seems to be a reference to both Anna Delvey's string of lies, and the addition of fictional elements in the show.
TV SERIES
CW33 NewsFix

Anders Holm says that ‘Inventing Anna’ is the craziest story

Anders Holm talked about his new Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” He also shared what it was like to work alongside Anna Chlumsky while filming the show. “Inventing Anna” is streaming now on Netflix. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 18, 2022.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Sarah Jessica Parker Responds to John Corbett Lying About 'AJLT' Role

There is a lot to say about Sex and the City spin off And Just Like That, from Miranda's unpopular transformation to the surprise nudity. But perhaps the most bizarre part of the whole series was the fact that despite John Corbett confirming to fans that he would be reprising his role, Aidan Shaw simply never appeared... Well, since the show concluded Corbett has apologised for lying about his part in the series and now Sarah Jessica Parker has responded.
TV SERIES

