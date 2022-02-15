People are saying this is the standout character from Inventing Anna

Shonda Rhimes’s Netflix series about New York’s fake heiress can’t fight its adoration of fake-it-till-you-make-it capitalism. Everyone lies. Whether it’s touching up a CV or a selfie, everyone puts a spin on things, a certain gloss. Everyone presents an image of themselves to the world, and, at times, this may only have a tenuous relationship to reality. This, essentially, is how criminal attorney Todd Spodek frames his defending argument for his star client in Shonda Rhimes’s new Netflix series Inventing Anna (2022). Who isn’t guilty, is what he’s really saying. But, what he’s not saying – what he’s trying to gloss over – is that not everyone lies about being an heiress to a fortune in the multi-millions, and not everyone tries to skip out on hotel bills totalling tens of thousands of dollars. Not everyone forges documents in an attempt to defraud international banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. In short, not everyone is Anna Delvey. And, while Spodek might be right that everyone lies, there’s a reason the phrase ‘nothing is certain except death and taxes’ has entered common parlance. Because the unglossed truth is that, no matter how hard you try to evade them, things have a habit of catching up with you in the end.

