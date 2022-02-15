ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Grim diagnosis of racial inequality in healthcare

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvToC_0eFA7QXi00
‘The pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on minority ethnic groups.’

The shameful racial inequalities documented by the NHS Race and Health Observatory report (Radical action needed to tackle racial health inequality in NHS, says damning report, 14 February) have rightly led to calls for action. But what has been missed is that even in the last decade alone, there have been a myriad of NHS-led plans, strategies and initiatives to tackle inequality. Some, such as the workforce race equality standard, had investment of millions of pounds. Yet the comparatively poorer experiences of black, Asian and minority ethnic patients and workers persist.

In understanding why, we must look at where accountability has gone. Almost every equality plan or initiative has had some form of oversight group. Almost always, these are led and dominated by the NHS, with race equality organisations such as ours often in a minority of one. With critical voices often ignored and regulators, such as the Equality and Human Rights Commission or Care Quality Commission, rarely acting when failures to progress racial equality are found, we are left with NHS leaders able to jump from one initiative to the next without any real change.

Unless we have accountability that is not led by the usual suspects and have regulators that are willing to act, the actions that follow this damning report will go the same way as in the past.

Jabeer Butt

Chief executive, Race Equality Foundation

Your article highlights that the pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on minority ethnic groups. This certainly echoes our experience as ethnic minority health and social care professionals. It is imperative that this matter is not just included in the terms of reference in the Covid-19 inquiry this spring, but forms a central part of Lady Hallett’s investigations.

We make this call with a clear-eyed view of the pressures on the 73-year-old NHS and with hope for what an inquiry could do. Our members, who include clinicians, researchers and ancillary workers, are facing these challenges daily – from the lack of appropriate PPE during the pandemic to the heavy losses among our ranks and our loved ones. The inquiry must make space to hear our unique perspectives on how health inequality is experienced in terms of race and ethnic origin as a matter of national importance.

Ade Adeyemi

Secretary, Federation of Ethnic Minority Healthcare Organisations

The NHS Race and Health Observatory report is incredibly important and action needs to be taken now at all levels. C3 Collaborating for Health has been working for a decade to highlight the burden of ill health and premature mortality from the main chronic diseases (cancer, diabetes, heart disease, stroke) that occur disproportionately in minority populations – the same issues led to the high rates of death and serious illness from Covid-19.

With the support of the Burdett Trust for Nursing, we will be working with nurses of black or Asian heritage who can engage with their local communities and improve health outcomes among minority ethnic patients. The “radical action” called for in the report needs to be addressed by better support for disadvantaged patients and for the key staff who can play a major part in the changes that are needed.

Christine Hancock

Founder, C3 Collaborating for Health; former general secretary, Royal College of Nursing

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Miami

Black Female Hospital Leaders Fighting Racial Inequalities In Health Care

MIAMI (CBS) – Women of color account for just five percent of health care leadership positions in the United States, according to an analysis by McKinsey & Company. Deneen Richmond, president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is one of the few Black women in a top role. The hospital Richmond leads is just a mile from the elementary school she attended as a child. Richmond recalls experiencing racism for the first time as she tried to get to her new integrated school in the 70s. “We basically felt unwanted here,” Richmond said. “Our...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Inequality#Health And Social Care#Race And Health#Racial Inequality#Healthcare Workers#Racism#Nhs#Asian#Race Equality Foundation
tufts.edu

Structural Racism Is a Public Health Problem. Measuring It Can Lead to Better Solutions

Michael Siegel, a visiting professor and researcher at Tufts University School of Medicine, has had a long career studying the public health consequences of things such as cigarettes and firearms. He didn’t intend to study structural racism. But in 2017, as Siegel tried to understand why Black people were killed in police shootings at a much higher rate than white people in some states, it was the only answer that fit the data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How can hospitals combat racism in nursing? 2 nurse leaders weigh in

When clinical leaders talk about nurses and their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are quick to point out their resilience and empathy. The country overall also has noticed the strengths of nurses. This year, Americans said nurses are the most honest and ethical professionals for the 20th consecutive time, for example.
HEALTH SERVICES
KTVU FOX 2

Group formed during pandemic focuses on racial disparities in healthcare

The theme of Black History Month is "Black Health and Wellness." While celebrating the contributions of Black health care workers, it's also a time to acknowledge disparities laid bare by the pandemic. Dr. Malcolm John, the director of UCSF's Black Health Initiative, talks about his group's work to address disparities in healthcare.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
scotscoop.com

Editorial: We need to address inequality in our healthcare system

Racism permeates every aspect of our society. May 2020 saw an explosion of protests, riots, and anger towards the injustice that individuals like George Floyd experienced because they were a shade darker than that of the police officer who killed him. People were mad and tired and angry at a system that intentionally persecuted people on account of their skin color.
HEALTH
Nursing Times

Pilot nursing student programme aims to tackle racial inequalities

A university in the South East of England is striving to improve career opportunities for minority ethnic nurses by piloting a new inclusive leadership programme for nursing students. In an interview with Nursing Times, Dr Emily Williams, academic lead for equality, diversity and inclusion, and a reader in health inequalities...
EDUCATION
ABC News

Black women offer a solution to curb racial health care disparity

Heide Spence, a mother of two, said she does not remember a time in her life since getting her first menstrual cycle at age 10 when she did not suffer from painful period complications. "I wouldn’t have a period for months at a time and then I would get one...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Knowledge of racism's impact on health is key for physicians to intervene, study finds

The more strongly physicians and medical researchers believe that racism negatively affects health, the more likely they are to intervene when they observe a racist encounter or policy, according to a new study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Based on anonymous survey responses from 948 trainee and faculty members of the Department of Medicine (DOM) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), the researchers found that attitudes about racism predicted an individual's willingness to act against observed racial incidents, whether overt or covert, or call attention to policies or procedures that reinforce racism.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New review calls for radical action on stark ethnic inequalities across healthcare

A major review into ethnic inequalities in healthcare co-authored by a University of Sussex academic has revealed vast inequalities across a range of health services. Some of the largest inequalities were found for mental healthcare where treatment for Black groups was particularly poor, finds the new report by the NHS Race and Health Observatory co-authored by Dr. Laia Becares in the University's School of Education and Social Work.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Racism is a public health crisis – but Black death tolls aren't the answer

Last month the British Medical Journal published an editorial calling for racism to be listed as a leading cause of death among Black people in the United States. The authors argue reporting excess deaths by race and ethnicity will “galvanise action and promote accountability”. They write: There is no biological reason, independent of social context, that Black people should die younger than White people. The excess premature deaths are the cumulative difference in death between Black and White people across every specific cause of death. This call echoes the global shift to declare racism a public health crisis, after the confluence of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds racialized disenfranchisement affects physical health of Blacks

Higher levels of racial inequality in political disenfranchisement are linked to negative health outcomes in Black populations in the United States, according to a new Florida State University study. Assistant Professor of Sociology and Associate Director of the Public Health Program Patricia Homan, the study's lead author, said it revealed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vallejo Times-Herald

Targeted universalism: A solution for inequality?

One in five Latinos in California live in poverty, the highest of any demographic group. Black students trail all other racial and ethnic groups in reading and math proficiency. And Native Americans are worse off today, with an average life expectancy eight years shorter than a decade ago. Despite a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Experts tell Senate how to attract healthcare workers

Easing vaccine mandates, offering debt forgiveness and increased funding for research and training were touted by experts as ways to mitigate healthcare worker shortages, WebMD reported Feb. 14. A group of experts advised a Senate subcommittee on ways to boost numbers of healthcare workers for the future, given that research...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
beckershospitalreview.com

6 Black healthcare leaders share their role models

In honor of Black History Month, Becker's asked Black healthcare leaders to share their role models and why they look up to them. Top Black healthcare leaders, including CEOs of health systems and the first African American woman to complete a prestigious Johns Hopkins fellowship in neurocritical care, answered our questions and shared their role models. From civil rights leaders to family heroes, role models from all walks of life inspire this set of leaders to excel in their positions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Guardian

The Guardian

153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy