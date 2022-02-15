2 killed, including a child in rollover crash in Thousand Palms

Police and first responders are at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash at Varner Road in Thousand Palms.

California Highway Patrol at the scene told News Channel 3 that a woman, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her car and died on the scene.

A minor, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, was also ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Varner Road between Monterey Avenue Cook Street is closed as authorities have yet to clear the scene.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the crash around 9:15 this morning.

The number of people in the vehicle and the extent of potential injuries was not immediately known.

Air assistance was called to the scene of the incident. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials are advising residents to avoid the area.

Stay with us for continuing updates.

