ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Duma manoeuvre points to Kremlin impatience in Ukraine standoff

By Andrew Roth in Moscow
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cfLr_0eFA7CQm00
A session of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament Photograph: Russian State Duma/TASS

Russian lawmakers have passed a direct appeal to Vladimir Putin to recognise the Russian-controlled separatist states of Donetsk and Luhansk, providing a way to up the ante in the regional crisis without launching an attack on Ukraine.

Putin has said he will not immediately recognise the so-called republics but he is likely to wield that option as a bargaining chip as he continues to demand security guarantees from the west.

The stage-managed manoeuvre unfolded on Tuesday as Putin also confirmed a “partial” withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukrainian border, a decision that would reduce the potential for a war if it involves a large number of troops. It is not yet clear that it will.

Since 2014, Russia has used the deadly Donbas conflict to divert attention from its annexation of Crimea and as part of its strategy to maintain control over Ukraine’s geopolitical future.

The Minsk ceasefire deal signed in 2015 formalised a plan to reinsert the Donbas territories into Ukraine but give them a veto over Kyiv’s foreign policy choices, including potential accession to Nato.

But the deal has stalled over ceasefire violations, disagreements about what steps to take first, and a growing belief in Ukraine that the deal was signed at gunpoint and is no longer politically viable.

Hawkish officials and prominent figures in Russia such as the head of RT, Margarita Simonyan, have called for recognition of the regions’ independence. But that is far from a popular sentiment and would remove a key element of the Kremlin’s leverage over Ukraine by killing the Minsk deal.

“The recognition of the LPR and DPR [Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics] by Russia would signify its intentional withdrawal from the Minsk agreements,” a Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Moscow has already made it difficult to reintegrate the territories by issuing hundreds of thousands of Russian passports there and arming and backing their governments since 2014.

Still, a formal recognition of independence would be seen as a considerable escalation. The Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said recognition would be a “blatant violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty”. And some European officials have said it would trigger sanctions packages put together to deter a Russian invasion.

“The call of Russia’s State Duma to recognise the occupied territories of Ukraine is an open escalation,” said Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s foreign minister. “Approval by Kremlin should be met with swift and decisive sanctions.”

Related: Russia-Ukraine crisis: where are Putin’s troops and what are his options?

The decision may give Putin a way to save face from the crisis, after trying and so far failing to achieve guarantees that Nato will not admit Ukraine and will remove its infrastructure from countries that joined after 1997.

Rather than starting a war, he could kick out the legs from under the ceasefire settlement and move troops into Donbas or even provoke a Ukrainian attack, giving Russia a casus belli.

While Putin argued in his remarks that his deputies were “following public opinion”, it is clear that the Duma vote on Tuesday was largely managed by the Kremlin. As Putin noted, the decision for a partial withdrawal from the borders was directly tied to the vote on recognising the republics. One form of pressure on Ukraine was being swapped for another.

At an impasse in negotiations with the west, Putin is threatening to demolish the status quo. It may mean Russia is considering other options besides war to achieve its goals, but it also signals the Kremlin is growing impatient.

“Russia hears that Ukraine is not prepared to join Nato today, and we know this premise,” Putin said after talks with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz. “And they say right away that it won’t be admitted tomorrow, but will be admitted when they prepare it for this. But this might be too late for us. Therefore, we want this issue to be settled now, right now, in the near future, through a negotiating process, by peaceful means.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kremlin#Russian#Tass#Ukrainian#Minsk#Nato#Hawkish#Rt#Lpr
US News and World Report

Biden, Scholz Highlight NATO Reinforcements if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in...
POTUS
local21news.com

What does a Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for the U.S. economy?

Dauphin County, PA — US Officials fear Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, but many are holding out hope that diplomacy will prevail. However, many are worried what kind of economic impact this could have on the American Economy. Tension continues as negotiations are at a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
southernillinoisnow.com

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Kremlin reacts to Biden’s speech

(NEW YORKI) — The United States continues to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day” amid escalating tensions in the region. More than 150,000 Russian troops are estimated to be massed near Ukraine’s borders, President Joe Biden said Tuesday, as U.S. officials have urged all Americans to immediately leave Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia Answers NATO

This is a free edition of Peacefield, a newsletter about the survival of liberal democracy in the United States and around the world, plus contrary, often curmudgeonly takes about everything from nuclear weapons to classic rock. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic.
POLITICS
The Independent

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine explained

Russia has stationed an estimated 130,000 troops along its border with Ukraine this winter, increasing suspicion that an invasion is imminent. Western powers have consistently warned the Kremlin against any aggression, insisting that there will be retaliation if it attacks its neighbour.In the most recent developments, Russia has claimed to be de-escalating the situation and released a video that purports to show columns of military equipment and forces leaving the annexed Crimea region, with UK defence minister Ben Wallace saying the latest intelligence indicates that 60 per cent of Russia’s soldiers are still on the border of Ukraine, as...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy