ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Shared provision of sites for Travellers is a model to follow

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZStR_0eFA7AfK00
An unauthorised traveller camp in the suburb of Caversham in Reading.

Your editorial (8 February) criticising the draft police bill for further marginalising the already isolated Traveller community is both timeous and accurate. Rather than continued reliance within the bill on the sledgehammer approach of moving the problem of unauthorised encampments from one area to another – a proven costly failure – both central and local governments should look to replicate small successes from the past.

In the 1980s and 90s, Strathclyde regional council, in partnership with central government, the 19 constituent district councils and representatives of the Traveller community, developed a network of serviced authorised sites for Traveller use across the region, the costs of which were shared by all councils, whether or not they actually hosted a site.

While such an innovative policy required sustained political commitment, and on occasion created controversy and friction, it was broadly successful in ensuring the availability of secure accommodation for a persecuted minority, while at the same time enhancing knowledge and understanding between the Traveller and settled communities.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#Travellers#Strathclyde
hollywoodgazette.com

5 Best sites to Buy TikTok Followers Malaysia (Real & Active)

If yes, you came to the right place. We tested many places where you can buy Malaysian TikTok followers and wrote down the 5 best websites below. Check out these 5 best sites to buy TikTok followers from Malaysia. 1. Growing Social Media. Score: 9.5/10. Quality of Followers: 10/10. Customer...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Travel Weekly

Airbnb issues upbeat travel projection following record year

The proportion of travellers returning to cities has almost reached pre-pandemic levels, Airbnb reported. The online accommodation booking platform said the number of nights booked in urban locations nearly matched levels last seen in the final quarter of 2019. “Guests are returning to cities and planning more travel despite variants...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The edge of war: what, exactly, does Putin want in Ukraine?

Russian spokespeople daily deny any intention to invade. So, too, did Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, when he met the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, last week, and when he spoke to US president Joe Biden on the phone. There are two problems with this. First, given Putin’s Johnsonian relationship with truth, few western governments believe the denials. Second, Putin has not explained why, if his intentions are peaceful, more than half of Russia’s armed forces, including 130,000 troops, are massed on Ukraine’s borders. It could all be a bluff. But who would bet the house on that?
POLITICS
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Guardian

The Guardian

153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy