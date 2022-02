Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal used to be great friends and teammates on the American Top Team. However, after that, a great enmity was created between them, and Jorge Masvidal revealed in an interview with the MMA junkie how it came about “There’s numerous interviews with him calling me his best friend,” Masvidal said, as quoted by MMA junkie “I really wouldn’t do that because I would see signs in the way he treated his family, the way he talked about his sister, the way he talked about his mom."

UFC ・ 14 HOURS AGO