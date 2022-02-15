ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says in a regulatory filing that he donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth...

Tesla lawyers say SEC investigations of Elon Musk constitute harassment -- WSJ

Shares of Tesla Inc. 1.0% in premarket trading Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the electric vehicle maker complained to a U.S. federal judge that the Securities and Exchange Commission conducted an "unfounded" investigation into Elon Musk, its founder and chief executive, and the company in 2018. In a letter to the court that oversaw settlement with the SEC in 2018, the company's lawyers say the SEC's investigations constitute a harassment campaign. The lawyers' letter comes after Tesla disclosed last week that it has been subpoenaed by the SEC to make sure the company is in compliance with a settlement over its governance processes, related to the September 2018 settlement of the SEC's investigation into Musk's tweet that year that he had "funding secured" to take the company private. Tesla's stock has dropped 15.2% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 4.6%.
Elon Musk, Tesla accuse SEC of 'weaponizing' 2018 settlement for 'unrelenting' investigations

TSLA TESLA INC. 878.86 -44.53 -4.82%. Instead of releasing the funds to shareholders, the electric vehicle maker claims that the agency has "gone rogue" and is "weaponizing the consent decree by using it to try to muzzle and harass Mr. Musk and Tesla, while ignoring its court-ordered duty to remit $40 million that it continues to hold while Tesla’s shareholders continue to wait."
Elon Musk Compares Justin Trudeau To Hitler In Twitter Meme

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) again to comment about the ongoing trucker convoy demonstrations in Canada, but this time he observed the ongoing happening by making a jokey comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler. Der Fuehrer’s Face:...
Elon Musk accuses SEC of attacking his right to free speech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday accused the Securities and Exchange Commission of undertaking a "harassment campaign" in an effort to "chill his exercise of First Amendment rights." Driving the news: "[T]he SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an...
Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion to a Mystery Recipient

A new filing by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that was revealed this week shows that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not only been keeping good on his promise to sell 10% of his stock in the company, but has also apparently been doing good with it, too. It...
Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
Elon Musk has an interesting rule at Tesla for workers

At Tesla, Elon has a rule set in place, if you’re not learning from a meeting and not contributing, it’s ok to leave. It’s not rude, you’re just not wasting anyone’s time. Here he is explaining it himself. Maybe more would get done at companies if they followed this one!
Elon Musk Hints At SpaceX, Starlink Accepting Dogecoin For Merch

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has hinted that SpaceX and Starlink could soon accept payment for merchandise in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). What Happened: Earlier Monday, Twitter user Johnna Crider put suggested that the SpaceX merch store and Starlink should accept the meme-based cryptocurrency as payment. Musk responded to Crider...
