If you ask anyone who follows the Jacksonville Jaguars what their biggest offseason needs are, they will tell you in no particular order wide receiver, offensive line, and give general manager Trent Baalke his walking papers. While they haven’t been inclined to do much about the last one, they can certainly address the first two and if they want to bolster their wide receiver corps in free agency, they should then consider a reunion with Allen Robinson.

NFL ・ 44 MINUTES AGO