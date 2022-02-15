ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 56 TV ratings rise for Rams' victory over Bengals

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PoGc_0eFA4tuS00

The numbers are coming in and Super Bowl 56 was a TV bonanza for NBC and the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at SoFi Stadium, 23-20.

The game saw the numbers rebound from a year previous when NBC also had the contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

The broadcast averaged 99.18 million viewers on NBC and an additional 1.91 million on Telemundo for an over-the-air tally of 101.09 million viewers. Multi-platform figures, including streaming on Peacock and other digital outlets, are still to come and are likely to add several million more viewers to the total.

The 99.18 million viewers for the NBC telecast is an 8 percent improvement over last year’s game, which brought in 91.63 million viewers on CBS and 96.4 million across all platforms (which may be an undercount due to Nielsen issues at the time). Super Bowl LV drew the smallest audience for the game since 2007.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
FanSided

Look: Ja’Marr Chase was wide open on Aaron Donald’s game-winning play

The Cincinnati Bengals really need to find a way to protect Joe Burrow better. If they do that, then Super Bowl 56 ends in a much different way. Super Bowl 56 ended in the most painful way possible for Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Rams were able to end things by bringing Joe Burrow down in the backfield on fourth down. All Cincinnati needed was a yard to keep the game going, but they couldn’t even get that.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Battista
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Woods dissed Eli Apple on sideline after Rams’ game-winning TD

Even Bobby Trees couldn’t help but get in on Sunday’s roast of Eli Apple. Apple, the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, was barbecued whole by Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl LVI, especially during the final drive. Kupp put an exclamation point on their matchup by securing the game-winning touchdown over Apple with under 90 seconds remaining.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Super Bowl 56 Tv#Nbc#The Los Angeles Rams#The Kansas City Chiefs#Telemundo#Peacock#Cbs#La
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kentucky OC Liam Coen was 'in the mix' for Saints job, may join Rams instead

Well, that’s something. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that the Saints had Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Coen “in the mix” for the same job on their staff, though they did not ultimately offer him a contract. Instead, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports, Coen has an opportunity for a return to the Los Angeles Rams as their new offensive coordinator. He’s worked with Sean McVay before as quarterbacks coach.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Tom Brady has some well-intended Super Bowl parade advice for Matthew Stafford

Tom Brady is no stranger to Super Bowl parades. The greatest quarterback of all time, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL, attended six of them during his tenure with the New England Patriots. He later had a seventh as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Given his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The highest Bengals salary cap hits in 2022

It’s officially the offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals and we’re off to playing catchup on all things free agency and the draft. One interesting pitstop along the way? The official cap-space outlook for the team as the offseason begins. The Bengals project to have a top-six cap number...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top moments from Rams' Super Bowl parade

The Rams paraded through Downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, celebrating their Super Bowl win with thousands of fans lining the streets from the Shrine Auditorium to the Coliseum. After an hour-long parade, the Rams wrapped things up at the Coliseum with a fan rally where the team took the stage – following a day of drinking adult beverages, of course.
NFL
FanSided

Rams’ Super Bowl parade crowd is absolutely pathetic early on

Even though the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, the initial turnout to their Super Bowl parade reinforces L.A.’s unfavorable reputation for sports. Patriots fans never got tired of seeing their team parade through the streets of Boston, even after six championships in 18 years. The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl, but if they did win on Sunday, Bengals Nation made it clear their Cincinnati pride would fill the streets in celebration.
NFL
timesdelphic.com

Rams win Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals spent their 2020 first overall draft choice on Joe Burrow, a national championship winner at LSU with enough upside to build a dynasty. While the dynasty did not begin this past Sunday, there’s no doubt about the years of success the Bengals can look forward to with a young QB like Burrow.
NFL
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy