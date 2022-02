The law, which hasn’t been updated since 1968, is once again a topic of conversation after Gov. Charlie Baker made one last push to modernize the rules. On Tuesday, the Joint Committee on the Judiciary heard testimony and took questions from lawmakers regarding Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent filing of an act to modernize Massachusetts’s wiretap laws (H.4347). The more than two hour hearing featured both supporters and opponents of the bill.

