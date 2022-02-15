ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Coinbase Crashes After Popular Super Bowl Ad

By Emma Newbery
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Bitcoin, Super Bowl, and a bouncing QR code overwhelmed the popular crypto exchange. Coinbase's Super Bowl ad generated 20 million hits and temporarily crashed its site. New Coinbase customers were able to get $15 in Bitcoin if they signed up before Feb. 15. Coinbase's 60-second Super Bowl commercial...

www.fool.com

dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Free Bitcoin#New Coinbase#Btc#Coinbase Pro
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $23,757,746 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdnxe65fm0g24mrstqcnpfhvcgsx8avwnxf4tzu. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Super Bowl ads boosted crypto app downloads by 279%, led by Coinbase

The new data comes from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, which crunched the numbers to see how well the Super Bowl ads performed for the mobile-first brands that advertised during the big game. While the firm can’t share the actual download figures due to non-disclosure agreements with clients, its data can provide a look at what sort of impact these ads had. (This data is for U.S. app stores only.)
NFL
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘looking incredibly bullish’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
Interesting Engineering

How to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2022

How to bitcoin in 2022: There are more options than ever. Here is where to start. Flying Logos/Wikimedia Commons. The pandemic has accelerated the rise of a cashless economy. While the years leading up to it saw customers adopting new digital payment habits, such as an increasing preference for contactless payments and online card payments. For example, less than one in five Singaporeans now prefer using cash to electronic payment options in Singapore.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $50M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $50,001,908 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) Are Ahead of Ethereum in Key Metric, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A top crypto analytics firm says the smart contract platforms Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) are showing strength in one particular development metric. Santiment says the three Ethereum (ETH) competitors lead large-cap crypto projects in terms of GitHub submission rates. “Development activity continues to play a vital role...
MARKETS
Time

What Happens to Your Crypto When You Die? Make a Plan, Or Lose Your Investment Forever

In today’s digital era, the departed will be survived by their electronic footprints, such as iPhone photo albums, Spotify playlists — and cryptocurrency wallets. Whether you have $100 in your crypto wallet or you keep a lifetime’s worth of crypto savings stowed offline in cold storage, you should have a plan to help your next of kin access the money in case you die. An unknown amount of Bitcoin — which has max of 21 million coins — is likely already lost forever, thanks to early buyers who have died without a clear plan for succession and handing off their digital assets.
MARKETS

