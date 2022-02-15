ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisianans can now verify car titles online

By Abigail Jones
cenlanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISIANA (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced a new addition to its online services. Citizens can now check the validity of a vehicle title by using the OMV’s website, which is available 24/7. The OMV says that this...

IN THIS ARTICLE
