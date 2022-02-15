ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Senate votes to cut income, corporate tax rates

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaTlC_0eFA4Vv800

Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have voted for a $2.5 billion annual tax cut, passing a bill that would reduce income and corporate rates and let taxpayers claim a credit for their children.

The step Tuesday comes less than a week after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer formally proposed less sweeping tax breaks targeted at retirees and lower-wage earners.

Citing a multibillion-dollar budget surplus, Republicans say it's time to return money to people hurt by the pandemic and high inflation.

Democrats counter that the legislation would help corporations that are enjoying record profits — not frontline workers.

Comments / 0

Related
michiganradio.org

Whitmer: Senate GOP tax cut plan “not sustainable”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a strong signal Wednesday that a $2.5 billion tax cut plan adopted this week by the Michigan Senate would be vetoed if it reaches her desk. Whitmer said the effects of the broad corporate and individual income tax rate reductions in the Senate Republican plan would be small compared to her preferred tax breaks for lower income families.
MICHIGAN STATE
SFGate

SC Senate ups ante to $2 billion in income tax cut debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The financial leader in the South Carolina Senate proposed nearly $2 billion in income tax cuts and rebates on Thursday, adding an even larger number to the debate on cutting taxes heating up in the General Assembly. Nearly everyone who pays income taxes in South...
INCOME TAX
easttexasradio.com

OK Senate Committee Votes To End Grocery Tax

An Oklahoma State senate committee has unanimously passed a bill to eliminate the 4.5% state tax on groceries. A committee passed a similar bill last week in the Oklahoma House. Neither bill would prevent local taxing entities from enacting a tax on groceries.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Detroit News

Governor says Michigan Senate's $2.5B tax cut plan isn't sustainable

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer argued Wednesday against the idea of a broad tax cut and said she doesn't believe a $2.5 billion proposal approved by the state Senate to decrease income tax rates is sustainable. Whitmer, a Democrat, made the comments during an event at Lansing Community College...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
927thevan.com

Nesbitt Bill Cutting State Income Taxes Clears Senate

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 15, 2022) – Could we see a tax break coming from Lansing?. We could if legislation that cleared the state Senate on Tuesday morning becomes law. The measure would slice the current 4.25% income tax rate and the six-percent corporate levy to 3.9% for both, as well as including a $500 tax credit for families with dependent children. In an amendment to that bill, a senior aged 67 or older would be eligible for a $30,000 deduction for a single return or a $60,000 deduction for a joint return.
LANSING, MI
coalvalleynews.com

W.Va. Senate votes to repeal soda tax by 2024

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate adopted a bill Thursday that will put an end to the state’s 71-year-old soda tax in the next two years. The Senate adopted Senate Bill 533 in a 34-0 vote. If it becomes law, the bill will eliminate the soda tax in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Omaha.com

Nebraska lawmakers fight over plan to cut top income tax rates

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers launched into battle Wednesday over a proposal to cut the state’s top individual and corporate income tax rates. Gov. Pete Ricketts has been traveling the state this week touting the plan, which he has named one of his three tax priorities for the year. At a press conference on Monday, he argued that it would benefit more than 60% of Nebraska families.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
ladailypost.com

Senate Committee Backs Tax Cuts Supported By Governor

In a bipartisan vote, a Senate committee late Thursday endorsed an omnibus tax bill that would free most seniors from New Mexico’s income tax on Social Security benefits and would reduce the gross receipts tax rate by a quarter percent. While the bill still faces other hurdles in the...
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA

Governor optimistic of approval for tax cuts, voting access

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expressing optimism that legislators will embrace her proposals for tax cuts with a little over a week left in the annual regular legislative session. Her comments Wednesday were coupled with disbelief that legislators in the Democratic majority are hesitating the back major crime-fighting initiatives. The governor also said she is determined to expand voting access through legislation, and is confident that New Mexico will offer some incentives to spur local hydrogen fuel development. Republican legislators say their Democratic colleagues are straying from core obligations to public safety. Lujan Grisham is running for reelection in November.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Tax Rates#Tax Cut#Republicans#The Michigan Senate#Democratic#Democrats
iheart.com

Part Of Wolf's Proposed Budget Would Cut State's Corporate Net Income Tax

>Part Of Governor's Proposed Budget Would Cut State's Corporate Net Income Tax. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Part Of Governor Tom Wolf's proposed budget would cut the state's corporate net income tax to make Pennsylvania more competitive with other states. The state rate is currently set at nine-point 99-percent and is the second-highest in the nation. The present rate, almost double the national average, continues to be cited as a major reason why companies outside Pennsylvania rule out relocating here and why some based in the state chose to move elsewhere. Wolf's budget would cut it to seven-point 99-percent beginning January first of near year. It would be further reduced in years that follow to an eventual final reduction to four-point 99-percent while strengthening addbacks to level the playing field for businesses.
HARRISBURG, PA
WSAV-TV

Panel of SC lawmakers weighing income tax cut

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A House Ways and Means subcommittee is considering a bill that would cut state income taxes in South Carolina. The bill would reduce the individual income tax marginal 7% rate by 0.2% per year for five years to 6% beginning in tax year 2022. Last...
INCOME TAX
Metro News

Delegates begin new push for income tax cuts

Delegates began renewed consideration of a bill that could lower West Virginia’s personal income tax rates. House Bill 4007 would prompt an initial 10 percent cut for each bracket while also establishing a savings fund for possible future cuts. There is not yet a fiscal note to assess the...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
moneytalksnews.com

2 States That Soon Might Eliminate Retirement Income Taxes

Two states are considering changes to their tax code that would leave more cash in the pockets of retirees. Both Michigan and Iowa are weighing separate proposals that would eliminate taxes on retiree income. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed rolling back state taxes on retirement income by the...
IOWA STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy