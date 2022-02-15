ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

By Keith Speights
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine spurred a rebound for the overall stock market. Ocugen and Novavax also likely benefited from news about a survey that found many Americans want the option of getting a COVID-19 jab that is based on more traditional vaccine technology. What happened. Shares...

