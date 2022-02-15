ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

101st units ordered to deploy to Europe

By Brittney Baird
 2 days ago

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell have been ordered to deploy to Europe, according to the U.S. Army.

According to a release, elements of the 101st will deploy to the U.S. Army Europe area of operations in support of Joint Task Force Dragon in order to assure NATO Allies and partners in the region.

Fort Campbell units will reportedly join elements of the 18th Airborne Corps, which is already deployed to the region.

“As we have since 1942, the 101st Airborne Division stands ready to deploy anywhere to support and defend the Nation and our Allies,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Abn. Div. in a release.

As one of the U.S. military’s contingency response forces, the 101st Abn. Div. has units ready to deploy worldwide on short notice to conduct a range of military operations from humanitarian assistance to combat capabilities, according to the U.S. Army.

“Fort Campbell units are always prepared to deploy world-wide on short notice to conduct contingency operations in support of our national security objectives. Preparations for this deployment have been underway for several weeks and our Soldiers are ready. They will provide valuable support for our higher headquarters and reassure our Polish Allies at this critical moment,” said Lt. Col. Kari Mcewen, 101st Abn. Div. public affairs officer.

