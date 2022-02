Sophisticated scams that hijack your mobile phone and gain access to money accounts are surging, the FBI said in an alert. The number of "SIM swapping" complaints jumped to a whopping 1,611 in 2021 alone compared to 320 during the entire three-year period from January 2018-December 2020, the FBI said in a PSA. The losses skyrocketed to $68 million in 2021 compared to $12 million over the same three-year period.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 HOUR AGO