1 year later, how Round Rock escaped February 2021 freeze sans water outage

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — When the city of Round Rock’s utilities department began preparations ahead of a winter storm last February, director Michael Thane said he anticipated that storm lasting no more than one to two days.

Quickly, Thane and other municipal leaders across the state realized this storm would be anything but that.

“We’re thinking, ‘okay, one or two days, it’s just like any other weather storm event,'” he said. “But last year, as we all know, it lasted a long time.”

Round Rock was one of a limited number of cities in the state whose city-led water source did not undergo a water outage or have to issue a boil water notice during the February winter storm. Despite that achievement, Thane said the journey to keeping the water flowing was anything but smooth sailing.

A crucial investment, 13 years in the making

The city’s primary water source is based at Lake Georgetown, an 11-mile trek away from the city. At the time of the storm, the city had nine water pumps connected to the lake.

When the power sputtered off, the city’s emergency generator kicked in at the lake, supplying power to two of the pumps.

That generator was a key deciding factor in keeping the city’s water supply going, Thane said. Many cities that experienced water outages and boil water notices lacked the backup infrastructure necessary to endure an outage for prolonged periods of time.

Round Rock City Council authorized the purchase of that backup generator in 2008, to the tune of $800,000. It was a bit of a controversial investment at the time, Thane said, with concerns expressed over the impact that purchase could have on city water customers’ water rates.

“Most people would say, ‘why are you investing in a generator and spending that much money?'” Thane said. “But it paid off in this instance.”

When it comes to utility services though, Thane credited city leaders with taking a proactive approach to securing resources for the department. The city has multimillion investments in the works to help expand water resources to match current demand levels, while simultaneously preparing for future growth.

“We always try to brainstorm to make sure the utility is prepared, because our No. 1 job is to make sure we provide good quality drinking water and potable water for our community,” he said. “Not only for houses, but for hospitals and things like that.”

A race against the clock

As the February winter storm slammed into Central Texas, gas and power utilities had lists of designated critical infrastructure facilities that would need continued access to fuel, in the event of an outage. At the time of the storm, Pedernales Electric Cooperative — which supplies power to Lake Georgetown — had not designated the city’s water utility source as critical infrastructure.

The generator at the plant had a four-hour service window before its attached 500-gallon diesel tank would need to be refueled.

The problem? It quickly became apparent to Thane and his team that this winter storm would run long past that four-hour window, and crews were 11 miles away.

“The entire time, for about three to four days, we are around-the-clock driving, and we have these 100 gallon totes that are on the back of our trucks, filling them up in Round Rock or Georgetown or wherever we could get the diesel,” Thane said. “And [crews are] having to drive out there to keep that generator going.”

Crews of city vehicles head to Lake Georgetown to deliver fuel to the city’s emergency generator. (Courtesy: City of Round Rock)

A convoy of workers from the city’s fleet transportation, fire and parks and recreation departments united to help make the 11-mile journey across snow and ice-covered roads and up a steep hill en route to the lake. Parks and Recreation crews lent utilities a 1,000-gallon tank from the city’s Brush Recycle Center to use for fuel transport.

“I’ll never forget that Wednesday morning, we’re looking at everything and we’re saying if we did not figure out a way to get more diesel to that tank by noon — and this was probably seven or eight in the morning — if we did not get it by noon, then that generator’s going to run out of diesel, and then our whole system’s out of water.”

At 11:50 a.m., the caravan made its way to Lake Georgetown, just in time to catch an outage and refill the tank. It was a close call made especially more challenging due to residents filling up their tubs with water in the event of an outage — ironically, depleting the supply and nearly impacting efforts to keep water flowing and supplies intact.

“We sent a message out to our water customers saying please try to be to conserve water if you can — the water system is still running well, but we want to make sure that we do not run out of water, so try to cut back whenever you can,” Thane recalled. “Well, as soon as we sent that message out to our citizens, the first thing they did was everybody filled up their water, their bathtub, so the water demand increased dramatically, which worsened our situation.”

After pleading their critical infrastructure designation case to Pedernales, Thane said the power was eventually turned back on at the plant, alleviating some of the strains on crews.

A round-the-clock effort

For utility crews working during the storm, their shifts quickly pivoted to a 24/7 effort, with many sleeping in offices and on site to be available at a moment’s notice if things went even more haywire. Utility staff members are certified under the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to work for water or wastewater systems, Thane said; he added the department also prioritizes cross-training between the two groups to build up crew members’ skillsets and expertise.

Both cell phones and radios were used to leverage constant communication among crew members and city leaders. While the water plant’s system is computerized, crew members were trained to take manual readings in the event of an outage, with the ability to stabilize the system and to keep water pressure at the required levels.

“If you don’t have a strong team, sometimes it doesn’t matter how much infrastructure you have in the system,” he said. “You have to have the right people operating it.”

Thane also credited the trust city leaders, like City Manager Laurie Hadley, placed in crews to make executive calls and emergency purchases as needed.

“We were able to make decisions on the fly at the staff level to get things done,” he added. “So having that relationship and that trust is so critical, and being able to communicate and keep everybody informed was very important as well.”

Lessons learned

While the city’s water system made it out of the February 2021 winter storm without issuing a notice or experiencing an outage, Thane said there were still key takeaways and weaknesses noted that the department is working to address.

Following last February’s storm, the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants, pump stations at the lake and related resources are now designated as critical infrastructure facilities with Oncor and Pedernales, in the event of a future power outage event.

The city currently has ordered an additional three generators to have ready and available in the event of the next critical event, weather-related or otherwise. They’ve also ordered larger vehicles, like Ford F-450s, that can withstand rough terrain while also lugging tanks of diesel or other materials.

The department purchased chains for vehicle tires and backup supplies like extra valves to have on hand. Redundancy of supplies is preferred to shortages, Thane said.

Thane said his approach to utility work is always looking to the future — he’s never expanding resources just to meet current demand, but said he keeps his eyes forward to the inevitable growth and development to come.

That comes with a capital investment in maintenance and new infrastructure, he said. The department implements a “new growth pays for growth” financial philosophy, where developments pay for connection fees that, in turn, help fund water plant expansions and increase elevated water tank space without long-time residents footing the bill.

“We don’t band-aid things,” he said. “We make sure we do it right the first time.”

