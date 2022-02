One day Jared McCann will be the subject of a Toronto Maple Leafs’ Forgotten Ones. You may already not remember the talented top-line centre for the Seattle Kraken was a Maple Leaf for about four days. For all the moves, good and bad, the team’s front office made in the past offseason, not protecting McCann from the expansion draft may be the worst one of all. It’s easy to block that memory until you see McCann play Toronto and realize just how good a player Kyle Dubas let go – for nothing.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO